Voices unheard: Women with disabilities cry out for representation in Bangladesh parliament

Nasima Akhtar has been wheelchair-bound since contracting polio at the age of two. The Rangpur native has since dedicated 21 years of her life to advocating for people with disabilities.

Nasima, who was elected as a reserved woman member in Rangpur's Payaraband Union two years, has now set her sights on representing the disabled community in the 12th national parliament.

To achieve her goal, she has purchased the Awami League's nomination form for a women's reserved seat.

As the president of the National Council of Disabled Women, Nasima is seeking a platform in the country's legislature to champion the rights and welfare of people with disabilities on a larger scale.

Out of the 50 reserved seats in parliament, the Awami League is set to receive 48, with the remaining two allocated to the Jatiya Party.

A total of 1,549 women are vying for the Awami League's tickets to these 48 seats, including three women with disabilities.