Qatar risks own goal on worker rights with World Cup

"There was no proper contract that would be given to the workers, no benefits or insurance and they would have to return after three months. In some cases the pay is higher but it is risky for workers in case of a mishap. I said 'no'."

But such jobs are a big pull, especially after the pandemic forced thousands of migrants to return home, often unpaid.

WhatsApp and Facebook groups are flooded with workers desperate to see if the new job offers are legitimate.

Electrical engineer Hassan Shaik, 39, who helped build new metro lines to the stadiums, is on one such Facebook group.

"If one goes on a proper visa with a good company, the salaries are good," he said from his parents' home in Kerala.

"There is a lot of buzz around the World Cup, which is why people have to be more careful while looking for jobs."

GULF MONEY

In Mallapuram - a district in the Indian state of Kerala - the legacy of mass Gulf migration is omnipresent, with food stalls selling Middle East stalwarts from mandi to shawarma.

Locally the area is called 'mini Gulf' and every family has at least one relative away working in the Gulf, most in construction or hospitality.

This migration route has brought in remittances that have sustained the local economy, helping families build lavish homes, finance weddings, or buy better education and healthcare.

Haseebudheen K, 28, belongs to one such family.

In July, he exchanged rings with his new wife and celebrated the marriage with a party for family and friends.

The wedding cost him roughly 400,000 rupees ($5,008) - half earned setting up exhibition counters ahead of the World Cup and the rest was borrowed.

Following in the footsteps of his father, who worked as a tailor in Saudi Arabia for 27 years, Haseebudheen spent more than two years in Doha, watching the city transform pre-World Cup.

"I only heard that it has become better for workers now, with salaries being directly transferred to accounts and online complaint mechanisms being available," Haseebudheen said.

"I saved 10,000 rupees for two years and used it for my wedding. I still have a loan to pay and will return to Doha, maybe in time to see a few football matches."