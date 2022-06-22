No place for burkinis in Grenoble public pools, rules top French court

Grenoble's city council had voted in favour
of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from
conservative and far-right politicians who said the move would undermine
France's principle of secularism in public life.
Body-covering swimwear - which leaves only
the face, hands and feet exposed - is often worn by Muslim women who wish to
preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.
"The new rules of procedure for the
municipal swimming pools of Grenoble affect (...) the proper functioning of the
public service, and undermines the equal treatment of users, so that the
neutrality of public service is compromised," the Conseil d'Etat said in a
statement.
In a statement after the ruling was
published, Grenoble city council said, "The municipality regrets that the
Conseil d'Etat attributes to it intentions it does not have". It said its
main aim was to guarantee equal treatment for all users.
Advocates of the burkini argue that without
it, some women would choose, or be pressured by family members, to stay away
from public swimming pools.
Grenoble's move was challenged by the
French government and a lower administrative court suspended the measure.
Grenoble responded by taking its legal fight to the Conseil d'Etat.
After its ruling, Interior Minister Gerald
Darmanin said Grenoble's act had been "definitively overruled".
"A victory for...secularism and above
all for the Republic," Darmanin said.
The debate about burkinis has been heated in
France since 2016, when a city in the south tried to ban them from public
beaches. On that occasion, the Conseil d'Etat overturned the ban, saying it
infringed fundamental liberties.
There is no nationwide ban in place, but
they are prohibited in many public pools across the country.
Far-right party leader Marine Le Pen - who
came second to incumbent Emmanuel Macron in presidential elections in April and
who scored a breakthrough in Sunday's legislative elections - has said she
wants to introduce a law banning burkinis in municipal pools.
Muslim rights organisations in France have
said that bans on burkinis restrict fundamental liberties and discriminate
against Muslim women.
France, which has the largest Muslim
minority in Europe, estimated at 5 million, in 2010 introduced a ban on
full-face niqab and burqa veils in public.