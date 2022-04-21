They fled Afghanistan for America. Now they feed the newest arrivals

So as he follows news reports about the Russian assault on
Ukraine, Noori feels a weary kinship with the refugees fleeing that conflict,
knowing that their futures will resemble his past.
“This is something where I have already experienced it,” he
said, sitting in his Richmond restaurant, the Mantu. “If you’re lucky, you
survive.”
When Noori opened the Mantu in 2019, four years after
arriving in Virginia as a refugee, he joined a group of restaurateurs who had
already established a solid presence for Afghan cuisine in the District of
Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The region is home to one of the largest
populations of resettled Afghans in the United States; more than 16,000 came to
the area during the 20-year war that ended last year, an influx second only to
California’s, according to US News & World Report.
These restaurants represent generations who have fled wars
since the 1970s, and the cuisine of a region that has been interconnected with
the rest of the world for centuries, owing to its location at the nexus of the
ancient Silk Road trade route.
The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August,
which ended the conflict and led to the Taliban’s swift takeover of the
government, compelled many Afghan restaurateurs in Maryland, Virginia and
Washington, DC, to come to the aid of the refugees who soon started pouring
into the area. One by one, the restaurants have taken it upon themselves to
cook for the new arrivals, raise money to help them resettle and provide them
jobs. The Mantu’s 10 employees are all Afghan refugees.
On a single day last fall, Noori cooked nearly 3,000 meals
for refugees at a local military base. He has since set a goal of feeding every
Afghan family resettling in Richmond their first meal in the United States.
Noori, 36, a member of Richmond’s Ismaili Muslim community,
said he drew strength from helping people who have every right to be fearful.
“When you have the courage to gain something, you’ll gain
it,” he said. “The universe will be at your service.”
The resurgence of the Taliban has threatened the return of
its past brutality and repression, particularly of women. And the war in
Ukraine is a fresh reminder of Afghanistan’s long history of upheaval.
Shamim Popal wept as she recalled her escape from Kabul with
her three young children — including her 6-month-old daughter, Fatima — in
1980, after the Soviet Union invaded. She left behind her ailing father, who
died soon after, to join her husband, Zubair Popal, in Bahrain.
“What we see now, it really reminds us of the days that we
left,” Shamim Popal, 67, said in March, in the basement dining room of Lapis,
her family’s Afghan restaurant in Washington. “It’s so sad.”
The couple sat with Fatima Popal, now 42, and one of their
sons, Omar, 43 — all of them business partners who opened their first
restaurant in the early 2000s. They considered serving their native cuisine but
ultimately decided to open a French restaurant instead.
“It was too close to 9/11,” Fatima Popal said. “People were
still very stereotypical about terrorists and Afghanistan.”
Such concerns had ebbed by the time Lapis opened in 2015,
when Afghan restaurants were flourishing, both locally and globally.
In August, as Afghan refugees began surging into the United
States, the Popals solicited donations of clothes, toiletries and other
essentials on the restaurant’s social media accounts.
The overwhelming response turned Lapis into a makeshift
distribution centre. The donations allowed the Popals to support refugees as
humanitarian groups scrambled to provide aid to the new arrivals. More than
76,000 Afghans have resettled in the United States since August.
“We had no walking space,” Fatima Popal said. “We were still
an open business.”
An enlarged, framed version of Shamim Popal’s passport
photograph from the day she left Afghanistan hangs in the restaurant’s main
dining room, among many other photos that evoke happier times in Kabul, before
the Soviets invaded.
“We wanted to give people a slice of my parents’ life,” Omar
Popal said, “before you have this loss of the culture.”
In a 2020 cookbook, “Parwana,” Durkhanai Ayubi, whose family
runs a restaurant of the same name outside Adelaide, Australia, writes that
cooking after leaving Afghanistan in the late 1980s became a way for her
mother, Farida Ayubi, the restaurant’s chef, “to stay connected with what was
being suppressed and at risk of being lost.”
The book is a sweeping history of a cuisine — distinguished
by what Ayubi calls “warm spices” like cumin, cardamom, cinnamon and turmeric —
that has cross-pollinated with the cooking of India, China, Mongolia, Turkey
and Iran.
The Afghan restaurants in Maryland, Virginia and the
District of Columbia, most of which are clustered in metropolitan Washington
and Baltimore, share similar dishes — sabzi, aushak, Kabuli palaw — but their
personalities are as different as their origins.
The Helmand, in Baltimore, is an elder in the group;
Baltimoreans have been eating platters of dopiaza and lamb chops on its white
tablecloths since 1989. Qayum Karzai, who owns the restaurant with his wife,
Pat, can still be found seating guests on weekends.
Karzai, 74, is the brother of former Afghan President Hamid
Karzai, who appointed him to that country’s parliament. Qayum Karzai resigned
his seat in 2008 and later mounted a short-lived campaign to succeed his
brother. The family has been hugely influential and controversial in
Afghanistan, where its political connections helped members amass wealth.
Qayum Karzai was exposed to US politics in the 1970s, while
working as a young waiter at the Devil’s Fork, a power-dining destination in
Washington. “The meetings that these senators had, from both parties,” he
recalled, “they acted like members from the same family.”
Three miles from the Helmand, in the Hampden neighbourhood
of Baltimore, Afghan restaurants are on the rise. During a recent lunch at
Spring Cafe, diners quietly served themselves chainaki, an Afghan stew, from
teapots, delivered with side dishes of sliced daikon and serrano chile.
Hamasa Ebadi, 27, and her parents, Hamida, 58, and Atiq, 60,
opened the tiny restaurant in fall 2020, inside a former bubble tea shop. And
Assad Akbari, the former longtime general manager and chef at the Helmand, has
announced plans to open his own Afghan restaurant this year, on the same
street.
Hamasa Ebadi said she came to the United States in 2010 for
high school. “I wanted to continue my education, and under the Taliban, women
simply weren’t allowed to,” she said. Today, Ebadi commutes between Baltimore
and Dallas, where she works as a neuroscience researcher.
The Taliban’s return to power and its continued subjugation
of women prompted one restaurateur, Omar Masroor, to take symbolic action. In
September, Masroor, 47, stepped away from the operations of his family’s
restaurants — Bistro Aracosia in Washington, and Aracosia McLean and Afghan
Bistro in Northern Virginia — and promoted two of his daughters, Taliha, 23,
and Iman, 22, to management positions.
Today, the sisters, together with their mother, Sofia
Masroor, 46, who oversees the restaurants’ food, largely run the operation —
roles that would be denied to them in Afghanistan, where the Taliban grants
women little freedom outside the home. The family is planning to open a fourth
restaurant, Afghania, in Georgetown, and is training the youngest daughter,
Zainab Masroor, 21, to be a manager as well.
“We feel horrible for the situation for women in
Afghanistan,” Sofia Masroor said. “For my daughters to know that we’re
confident, to know that we believe in them, it gives them that little push to
be confident in themselves.”
Noori, the Richmond restaurateur, trained as a chef in
Kabul. After his arrival in Virginia, he worked a number of different
low-paying jobs, including driving for a ride service.
“I printed up a card: Chef Noori, Catering, Afghani Food,”
he said. “I was always talking about my restaurant dream to people.”
The networking led Noori to Micheal Sparks, CEO of the
Underground Kitchen, a special events company that hires and supports chefs
from backgrounds that have been underrepresented in Richmond restaurants.
The two men met when Sparks was getting a massage at the
house of an employee for the local chapter of the International Rescue Committee,
who was moonlighting as a masseuse.
“Noori walks in, looking like the prime minister of Canada,”
Sparks recalled. “The first thing out of his mouth after I tell him about
Underground Kitchen is, ‘How much are you going to pay me?’”
Noori’s meals with the Underground Kitchen featured dishes
that are now signatures at the Mantu, including various versions of the rice
dish palaw; skewered, seasoned ground beef on hot iron platters; and a dish of
sautéed potato skins similar to what his mother used to make in Kabul from
scraps scavenged from a nearby French fry shop.
The chef is particularly proud of his mantu, the dumplings
that gave the restaurant its name. “When you fold the dumpling into a rose and
you steam them, it blossoms,” he said. “The dish is romantic.”
After the Afghan pop-up dinners captured the notice of the
local press, Sparks helped Noori secure the lease for the Mantu’s location in
the city’s Carytown neighbourhood. Noori, Sparks and Kate Houck, a partner in
the Underground Kitchen, designed the restaurant’s space and have started
working on plans for a bakery and food market in a Richmond suburb.
The new business will give Mirullah Karimi, an Afghan baker
Noori hired last month, a place to sell his bread and will create jobs for
other Afghans trying to restart their lives. Noori also plans to open two
smaller versions of the Mantu in Richmond.
“Coming from another country into America, life is hard,”
said Neamatullah Mohammadi, 31, who was an engineer in Afghanistan before Noori
hired him as a manager at the Mantu, even though he didn’t speak English or
have any restaurant experience. “Chef Noori helped me here, with a car. He’s
even helping me find an engineering job.”
In early March, Noori wore a T-shirt he sells to help raise
money for his relief efforts. It reads: Proudly Supporting Afghan Refugees. Two
weeks later, he created a similar shirt in support of Ukrainians.
“This is what humanity is, to hold each other’s hand when in
need,” he said. “Everything else is secondary.”
