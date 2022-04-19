Ukraine war divides orthodox faithful

The Moscow Patriarch had repeatedly bestowed blessings
on the Russian military, giving a historical golden icon of the Virgin Mary to
a senior commander, for example, and casting the war as a holy struggle to
protect Russia from what he called Western scourges such as gay pride parades.
He has been a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the
church receiving vast financial resources in return.
“We saw that the Moscow Patriarchate was not engaged
in theology, it was simply interested in supporting the ideology of the state,”
said Archpriest Volodymyr Melnichuk of the Church of the Elevation of the Cross
in Udine, Italy, “In essence, the patriarch betrayed his Ukrainian flock.”
So on March 31, the Ukrainian cleric wrote a letter
severing all ties to the Moscow Patriarchate.
With the Eastern Orthodox Easter approaching this
Sunday, similar tensions are rippling through the church’s more than 200
million faithful, concentrated in eastern and southern Europe. Around the
world, the war is dividing national churches, parishes and even families as
they reassess relations with Patriarch Kirill and the Russian Orthodox Church.
In the United States, some believers are switching
churches. In France, Orthodox seminary students petitioned their bishop to
break with the Moscow Patriarchate. In the Netherlands, the police had to
intervene at a Rotterdam church after parishioners came to blows over the war.
The Ukraine war has pitted combatants under the Moscow
Patriarch against one another and has placed Ukrainian worshippers in an
especially untenable position. By tradition, Orthodox worshippers pray for
their patriarch at all services.
“How can you accept prayers for the patriarch who is
blessing the soldiers trying to kill your son?” said Andreas Loudaros, editor
of Orthodoxia.info, an Athens, Greece-based website that covers church affairs.
Doctrinal disputes and intrigues within the Eastern
Orthodox Church often spool out over decades, if not centuries. But with
remarkable speed, the war has widened schisms long kept below the surface.
Unlike the Roman Catholic Church, with its single,
uncontested leader, each of the 15 Orthodox branches enjoys significant
sovereignty. Heated debates have erupted within the Eastern Orthodox Church in
numerous countries about whether to openly ostracize Patriarch Kirill and
Russia.
The Moscow Patriarchate has sought to anoint itself
the true seat of Orthodoxy ever since Constantinople, now Istanbul, fell to
Islamic invaders in 1453. So Moscow has been at loggerheads for centuries with
the ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople, always the spiritual leader of the
church. But, the testy relations between Kirill and the current ecumenical
patriarch, Bartholomew, burst into the open over the war.
“He should not have identified so much with President
Putin and even called Russia’s war against Ukraine ‘sacred,’” the patriarch recently
told a group of students.
“It is damaging to the prestige of the whole of
Orthodoxy because Orthodoxy doesn’t support war, violence, terrorism,”
Bartholomew said in an interview in Istanbul.
Archpriest Volodymyr Melnichuk prays for peace with Ukrainian members of the congregation on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Church of the Elevation of the Cross in Udine, Italy. The church has severed all ties with the Moscow Patriarchate over its support for the war in Ukraine. The New York Times
Ukraine has been a particular source of antagonism between
the two hierarchs. In 2019, Bartholomew granted independence, called
“autocephaly,” to a previously unsanctioned church in Ukraine, which had been
subordinate to Moscow since 1686.
Afterward, the Russian church severed contacts with
Bartholomew. More than half of Ukraine’s parishes rejected the decision and
stayed under Moscow’s jurisdiction.
Of the 45 dioceses in Ukraine, encompassing nearly
20,000 parishes, about 22 have stopped mentioning Patriarch Kirill during
prayers, said Sergei Chapnin, a Russian religious scholar and frequent church
critic.
That is the first step toward breaking with Moscow,
though still far from a formal rupture. But the dispute makes it difficult for
many Ukrainian bishops to switch allegiances now.
Some faithful in Ukraine question the silence of the
bishops, wondering aloud whether they are fans of Putin, have been bribed or
blackmailed to stay quiet, or are hedging their bets lest Moscow prevails in
the war.
Archpriest Andriy Pinchuk, 44, the former mayor of a
small agricultural village just south of the central city of Dnipro, said the
hesitancy dismays many parish priests. Russian troops have destroyed countless
churches.
“We are ashamed to look into the eyes of regular
Ukrainians, we are ashamed of the horrible aggressive words that Patriarch
Kirill is saying constantly, we are ashamed of the Ukrainian bishops who put
their heads in the sand and fear a rupture with the Moscow Patriarch,” said
Pinchuk. Ukrainians constitute a significant part of the Moscow Patriarch’s
flock, so losing them would be a blow.
Pinchuk is the author of a petition signed by about
400 Ukrainian clerics asking church hierarchs to declare as heresy Kirill’s
support for the Kremlin’s Russkii Mir or “Russian World,” project, which among
other things has tried to extend church influence outside Russia as a foreign
policy tool.
“The future of any church in Ukraine will not be
linked to Moscow unless it wins this war,” said Christophe D’Aloisio, a
visiting professor of Eastern Christian and Ecumenical Studies at the
University of Louvain in Belgium and an Orthodox parish priest, who signed a
declaration in March against the “Russian World” project by more than 1,300
Orthodox scholars and theologians. “But it is the wrong moment to position
yourself for or against.”
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has provoked widespread
anger with a series of sermons and speeches, including saying that the country
is battling the Antichrist, and urged Russians to rally around the government.
Kirill has avoided condemning widely documented attacks on civilians, many of
whom are his parishioners. Most national churches have not condemned Kirill.
One possible reason emerges on the website of the
Foundation for the Support of Christian Culture and Heritage, which is funded by
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation. It lists church projects
financed around the world in Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Serbia and the United
States, among others.
Numerous recipients have not denounced the war. “When
you get money from Moscow, it is not easy to be critical,” said D’Aloisio.
About 300 priests, mostly inside Russia, signed a
petition against the war. Three Lithuanian priests who were outspoken critics
were just fired.
In the United States, some adherents expressed anger that
although the two main American branches of Russian origin, the Orthodox Church
in America and the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, had condemned the
fighting and worked to help refugees, they avoided criticising Patriarch Kirill
directly.
An influx of converts in recent years, drawn by Putin
portraying himself as a bulwark against the West’s moral collapse, has
intensified the wrangling.
“It has torn the church apart in some ways,” said the
Very Rev Dr John Jillions, a retired associate professor of religion and a
former parish priest in Bridgeport, Connecticut. “I think that they are too
hesitant, they need to come out much more forcefully that they are against
Putin’s aggression and Patriarch Kirill’s apparent support.”
Many people are questioning why St. Vladimir’s
Orthodox Theological Seminary in Yonkers, New York, accepted a $250,000
donation from the Russian state religious foundation to name a chair in
biblical studies after Kirill, suggesting that the money be returned or spent
on Ukrainian refugees.
The Very Rev Dr Chad Hatfield, president of the
seminary, said that the donation was received before the invasion and was under
review, and that the Orthodox Church of America had condemned the war.
Archpriest Victor Potapov in Washington, DC, speaking
for the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia, called it wrong to single
out Russia for blame, and said the church was offering fervent prayers for the
war to end.
Some parishioners are switching churches over the
issue. “This is not my church, I cannot go to a church headed by a patriarch
who is supporting war,” said Lena Zezulin. She left her church, St Seraphim’s
Russian Orthodox Church in Sea Cliff, Long Island, New York, where she was
baptised. She cannot persuade her mother, aged 90, to quit.
By all accounts, a serious cleavage in the church
appears inevitable, but the course of the war will determine its depth and the
scar tissue left behind.
On Palm Sunday, sitting in the courtyard of an
Orthodox church frequented by Ukrainians in Istanbul, Nadiia Kliuieva reeled
off the terrible legacy from a conflict sanctified by Kirill, including
children killed, women raped and the pain of Ukrainians everywhere.
“I don’t know what kind of Ukrainian you would have to
be to keep an association with the Moscow Patriarchate,” she said. “I think
many people have opened their eyes.”
