Many teens report emotional and physical abuse by parents during lockdown

A nationwide survey of 7,705 high school students conducted
in the first half of 2021 built on earlier findings of high levels of emotional
distress, with 44.2% describing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness
that prevented them from participating in normal activities, and 9% reporting
an attempt at suicide.
It also found high rates of reported abuse, with 55.1% of
teenage respondents saying they suffered emotional abuse from a parent or
another adult in their house in the preceding year, and 11.3% saying they
suffered physical abuse.
In the survey, emotional abuse was defined as swearing,
insulting or belittling; physical abuse was defined as hitting, beating,
kicking or physically hurting.
Research conducted before the pandemic, in 2013, showed that
self-reports of parental abuse were substantially lower, with 13.9% of
respondents ages 14-17 reporting emotional abuse during the preceding year and
5.5% reporting physical abuse.
Abuse was only one of the stressors that teenagers reported
at home, according to the new study; 29% of those interviewed in the survey
reported that a parent or another adult in the home lost a job, and 24% said
that they had experienced hunger.
The data underscores the protective role that schools can
play in the lives of young people, especially those grappling with racism or
gender identity, said Kathleen Ethier, who heads the adolescent and school
health programme at the CDC.
“Schools provide a way of identifying and addressing youth
who may be experiencing abuse in the home,” she said, calling the reported rise
in physical abuse “beyond worrisome” and the rise in suicidal behaviour “hugely
significant.”
“These data really confirm that we are in a severe crisis in
terms of mental health among young people, particularly among female students
and students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual,” she said.
Researchers and clinicians have expressed alarm about a
sharp decline in the mental health of young people during the pandemic, which
was described as “devastating” in a rare public advisory from the US surgeon
general in December.
After much of the country went into lockdown, emergency room
visits for suicide attempts rose 51% for adolescent girls in early 2021
compared with the same period in 2019, according to the surgeon general’s
report. The figure rose 4% for boys. A CDC report released in February found
that emergency room visits by teenage girls relating to eating disorders had
doubled during the pandemic.
Research released this week from the Adolescent Behaviours
and Experiences Survey from the CDC adds to those findings.
More than 1 in 3 high schoolers experienced poor mental
health, with 44.2% reporting persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.
Nearly 20% said they considered suicide, and 9% said they had attempted suicide
during the previous year.
“That is hugely significant,” Ethier said. “That means a
significant portion of our young people are telling us they don’t want to live
right now.”
The rise in suicidal behaviour during lockdown is especially
pronounced among young women and students who identify as lesbian, gay or
bisexual. Researchers worry “about those youth being separated from school and
being home with families who may not be supportive of their sexual identify or
sex orientation or gender identity,” Ethier said.
Dr Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of
Pediatrics and a specialist in abuse cases, said adolescents benefit from
access to the large network of adults who are present at school.
“It exposes you to a whole other group of adults and peers,”
she said. “There is a sea of people there, and among them — your teacher, your
coach, the school administration — there are caring adults youth can seek out
and who identify when a youth isn’t doing well.”
The CDC data showed that mental health was better among
students who described a strong sense of “connectedness” or closeness with
people at school, even when they were attending school remotely.
Previous research has shown that children who were unable to
complete assignments during the pandemic lockdown also reported higher levels
of anxiety and depression.
A longitudinal study of 168 children ages 5-11 who are
patients at Boston Medical Center found a sharp rise in symptoms of depression
and anxiety during the pandemic, to 18% from 5%. Worse mental health was
correlated with caregiver depression and increased screen time as well as
failure to complete assignments.
The findings underline that school “is good for kids on
multiple levels,” said Dr Andrea E Spencer, a child psychiatrist at Boston
Medical Center and one of the paper’s authors.
“Families are extremely important, but often that peer group
is not replaceable within the confines of the family home,” Spencer said. “Then
you add parent stress on top of that, and it adds up to increased conflict in a
house where no one can escape from each other. That recipe is not going
anywhere good.”
Under normal circumstances, clinicians would “mobilise
support to those families and really wrap around them and provide people in the
home with resources,” Spencer said. But during periods of intense virus spread,
public health conditions required much more isolating at home, which is
“exactly the opposite of what we try to do for kids who are at risk,” she said.
© 2022 The New York Times Company