Are you ‘mask fishing’?

“When you have a mask on, you only get to see the forehead,
the eyes, and when you’re only seeing that, you just kind of have an image in your
head of what someone’s supposed to look like,” she said. “So when you take that
mask off, it’s like a new person you’re looking at. It’s always going to be
something you don’t expect.”
Throughout the pandemic, face masks had become reliable
shields for Sundaram and her classmates in New York City. In addition to
protecting against the spread of COVID-19, they had obscured all kinds of
transformations teenagers may feel inclined to hide: braces, pimples, acne
scars, the first growths of facial hair.
Now that the city has ended its mask mandate for public
schools, students are dealing with old anxieties about appearance and the
pressure to fit in. And as they get a closer look at each other’s faces,
they’re finding out who among them has been mask fishing — in other words,
using facial coverings to cover up what they really look like.
The term is a play on “catfishing,” the slang for
misrepresenting one’s identity online. For a generation that has grown up with
smartphones and Instagram, it’s an apt reference.
“Some of these people really haven’t seen my face outside of
social media and things like that,” Damia Whyte, 17, said. “What I post on
social media is a little bit different than what I look like on a day-to-day
basis.”
“Me on social media, I feel like I’m a little bit more done
up,” she added.
“The only people I really know that I’ve seen without their
mask on are people I see outside of school and people I see either when they’re
eating,” said Jasper, 15, whose father requested that he be identified by only
his first name. “So the majority of the people in my classes that I don’t see
outside of school or stuff like that, I don’t know what they look like without
their mask.”
“I never really thought about it up until people would bring
it up when I would take off my mask to take a sip of water,” said Nuzhat Ahmed,
16. “They’d be like, ‘Oh, this is not what I imagine you to look like.’ And
then it would come to me like, ‘Oh, am I mask fishing?’ ”
The slang term, one of many that emerged during the pandemic
to describe new social dynamics, took off on TikTok last year. Of the nearly 40
New York City public school students interviewed for this article, several
expressed doubt that it was more than an internet gag.
“Some of my peers believe a lot of people are trying to mask
fish and hide their face with their mask, but I don’t think that’s really a
very common thing,” Marc Duggan, 18, said. “I feel like the vast majority of
people wear masks because they feel they’re supposed to or because they want to
take precautions from COVID.”
“Some people just have gotten so use to it that I guess they
don’t want to show their face,” Russell Silverman, 18, said. “And some people
still think COVID is a big problem in the school and they’re just taking the
necessary precautions.”
Clementine Elorriaga, 17, said that neither she nor her
friends are worried about mask fishing; their priority is COVID safety. She
herself has become known around school for embracing the mask as a fashion
accessory.
“I colour-coordinate my outfits with my masks,” Elorriaga
said. “So with the K95, I have the blue one, I have dark light blue, dark blue,
a pink, a red and then I also have the black.”
“I’m trying to find a nice green one because I like wearing
green outfits,” she added, “but I haven’t found the mask that feels reliable
that’s green.”
Darlina Noi, 15, also thinks fears of mask fishing may be
overblown. “I don’t feel like it’s been a big concern of mine personally, but I
do feel like the environment of my school is accepting,” she said.
Still, some students said they had come to see themselves
differently.
“Three years ago, it would have been like, ‘I have so much
acne lately, I do not know what to do,’ ” Cailin Paul, 15, said. “But guess
what? It was middle school. Everyone had acne. Everyone was dealing with the
same thing. It was everyone’s insecurity. But now it’s become a more personal
thing, and it feels like, ‘Oh, this person doesn’t have it because I haven’t
seen their face. So it’s only me that has it.’ ”
Sundaram had also become more self-conscious while the mask
mandate was in effect.
“I’m still pretty anxious about taking my mask off
completely,” she said. “If people see the newer version of me where I don’t
like look the same way as I did, there’s a lot of stress that I’ll be perceived
as less pretty as I may have once been.”
“The only thing for me would probably be chapped lips,”
Ebenezer Hagan, 14, said. “Because before, with the mask, I didn’t really need
to do that because nobody was really looking at my lips and I didn’t really see
the need. But now I make sure to try and make them look moist and not crusty.”
Moisturising regimens aside, the idea of revealing his face to
his classmates did not seem to bother him much.
“I do care a little bit, but it’s not one of my main
concerns,” Hagan said. “People obviously have opinions regardless of what you
do, so you can see my face however you want.”
