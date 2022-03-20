In a new constitution, the pope sets out to overhaul the Vatican

The constitution, running 54 pages, newly stipulates that
baptised lay Catholics, including women, can lead departments traditionally
headed by cardinals and increases institutional efforts to protect minors by
incorporating the pope’s clergy abuse commission into the church’s government.
The new text — titled “Praedicate Evangelium,” or
“Proclaiming the Gospel” — concluded a process that has, over the years,
introduced in dribs and drabs overhauls regarding Vatican finances and the
consolidation of Vatican offices. It reflects Francis’ emphasis on a more
pastoral and ground-up church, and leaves a concrete mark on the church’s
workings.
Reforming the often unwieldy and out-of-touch Vatican
bureaucracy, known as the Roman Curia, which governs a church of 1.3 billion
faithful, was a central motivation for Francis’ election in 2013.
The document, drafted by top cardinals chosen by Francis,
was released on the ninth anniversary of his installation as pope. It
explicitly states in its preamble that “the pope, bishops and other ordained
ministers are not the only evangelizers in the church,” creating space for
Catholic “laymen and laywomen” to have “roles of government and responsibility.”
In another section, called “Principles,” it states that the pope can appoint
any Catholic he considers qualified to lead a Vatican office.
Church experts suggested that the departments for bishops,
which oversees bishops around the world, and clergy, which deals with the
church’s priests, would still require men as leaders because only men could be
priests.
The new constitution also places Francis’ abuse commission
inside the powerful doctrinal office that often opposed the panel’s
recommendations. The new structure, the constitution says, will help the church
“protect minors and vulnerable persons from sexual abuse.”
Cardinal Sean O’Malley, the archbishop of Boston and the
president of the commission in question, has at times taken the exceptional
step against the hierarchy and criticised Francis for being tone deaf and wrong
on the issue of abuse. But the cardinal called the incorporation of his
commission into the church government a “significant move forward in upgrading
the place and mandate of the commission, which can only lead to a stronger
culture of safeguarding throughout the Curia and the entire church.”
The constitution, signed by Francis on Saturday and
published immediately, and only in Italian, will go into force June 5,
replacing the charter “Pastor bonus,” or “Good Shepherd,” introduced in 1988 by
Pope John Paul II.
Francis has made a tradition of hammering the leaders of the
Roman Curia — usually in a major Christmastime address — for a host of sins,
including being enamoured with power and status and being far from the
faithful.
He has denigrated the Curia hierarchy as a self-important,
“ponderous, bureaucratic customs house” plagued by “intrigues of little groups”
that placed itself and the priesthood above parishioners, instead of being
“shepherds, with the smell of sheep.”
The new constitution tries to codify Francis’ view of the
church. It introduces changes to put serving the pope back at the centre of the
Curia’s mission — “Nothing can be done before the head of the curial institution
communicates it to the Roman Pontifex,” it says at one point — as well as
serving bishops and supporting the local churches that Francis views as the
lifeblood of the faith.
The Vatican offices will continue to be streamlined, but
also undergo a new prioritisation. After the powerful Secretary of State, top
billing will go to the new Dicastery for Evangelization, which combines a
previous office for supporting the church in the developing world, and in
countries where Catholics are a minority, with another dedicated to rekindling
the faith in countries already claiming a major Catholic presence. The new
office comes “directly” under the pope, with the assistance of two prefects.
Francis has repeatedly sought to put his pontificate within
the continuum of the Second Vatican Council, the landmark meeting of bishops in
the 1960s that sought to embrace the modern world.
He has recently cracked down on the use of the old Latin
rite in celebrating Mass favoured by traditionalists. Francis decided that they
were divisive within the church, as they promoted a view that undercut the
legitimacy of the modern church. The new constitution’s mission statement for
the Dicastery of Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments says that
the office “promotes the sacred liturgy according to the renewal undertaken by
the Second Vatican Council.”
