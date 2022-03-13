As Ireland’s church retreats, the cult of a female saint thrives

When the pagan king refused, she asked him to give her as
much land as her cloak would cover. Thinking she was joking, he agreed. But
when Brigid threw her cloak on the ground, it spread across 5,000 acres —
creating the Curragh plains, which still stretch beside the religious
settlement she founded at Kildare (from the Irish Cill Dara, “church of the
oak”).
A millennium and a half later, a renewed cult of St Brigid
is thriving in Kildare, even at a time when the Roman Catholic church is in
retreat in Ireland, weakened by clerical sex abuse scandals, growing secularism
and — Catholic feminists say — by its refusal, despite a collapse in the
numbers of its all-male priesthood, to give equal status to women.
Much of the revitalised interest is the result of the
Brigidines’ emphasis on nature, ecology and healing, and their shift away from
the patriarchal faith of traditional Irish Catholicism.
“People are coming in groups from all around the world —
interfaith groups, no faith groups, goddess groups, Buddhist monks, all sorts
of people,” said Sister Rita Minehan, one of three nuns of the Brigidine Order
who in 2015 opened Solas Bhride (the Light of Brigid), a hermitage and prayer
centre on the outskirts of Kildare. “Her legacy is appealing to people again
today, I think because of her alignment with the earth and because our planet
is in danger.”
Brigid’s legend spread far and wide in northwest Europe
centuries ago, taken by early Irish missionaries as they reestablished
Christianity after the fall of the Roman Empire. Variations on her name —
Brigitte, Breda, Bride, Birgit — are still found wherever their teachings took
hold.
Pilgrims from across Ireland long came to St Brigid’s Well,
a spring in a marsh near Kildare, to recite formal Catholic prayers and seek
the saint’s blessing — especially around her feast day, Feb 1.
But as the cult of Brigid has changed in recent years, and
as more people have flocked to Kildare from around the world, so too has the
pattern of prayer.
At dusk on the eve of St Brigid’s Day this year, in place of
muttered rosaries, several hundred worshippers, mostly women, lit candles from
a central flame by the well. They watched as Angela Seoighe, a retired local
teacher, hand-wove a giant St Brigid’s Cross — a twist of rushes or straw that
many Irish households still hang every year to protect against illness and
fire. Another nun from Solas Bhride, Sister Phil O’Shea, recited a new type of
prayer.
“The earth is waking from its winter sleep,” she intoned.
“Just listen — Brigid brings the spring.”
Rita said that conservative visitors to Solas Bhride,
especially from the United States, are sometimes taken aback by the shift in
how Brigid is venerated.
“Some of them say, are you Catholic nuns? Does the Pope know
about you?” she said, amused. “And some of them come to us afterwards and say
they are afraid to say amongst themselves what we are saying aloud.”
Liz Pickard, an office worker from Denver, was raised
Episcopalian but discovered the story of Brigid on an earlier visit to Ireland.
She came to Solas Bhride this year for a weeklong stay in its hermitage.
“I was searching for meaning, and she gives so much
meaning,” Pickard said. “Right now, if you go down a certain road with
religion, there’s a lot of pain caused by these people, but with Brigid, I
think there’s a lot of kindness and a lot of service and courage.”
Two sisters, Georgina O Briain and Caragh Lawlor, sat in the
calm of Solas Bhride’s central prayer space on St Brigid’s Day, quietly weaving
rush crosses. They had come from the neighbouring county of Laois to pray for
their mother, who was gravely ill.
“Brigid was both Christian and pagan, a mix of the two, and
while I’m not very religious, I am very spiritual, and she brings it together
for me,” O Briain said.
“There’s an old saying: There’s room under Brigid’s cloak
for everyone,” Lawlor said.
Brigid has always sat at the intersection of legend and
history, of folk religion and institutional Catholicism. She shares her name
and her attributes with a much older pagan deity, the goddess of healing,
wisdom, domestic animals and blacksmithing, who was celebrated on one of the
four great Celtic holy days, Imbolc, marking the end of winter. Imbolc falls on
Feb 1 — St Brigid’s feast day.
Mario Corrigan, a local historian, said that the first
writings about Brigid date from a century after her time. By then, the pagan
and Christian figures were already fused.
Tellingly, Brigid’s Christian nuns maintained a pagan-style
fire shrine on the grounds of her abbey, even after the Anglo-Norman invasion
of Ireland in the 12th century, in which the English monarchy imposed strict
Roman Catholic doctrine on the independent-minded Celtic church of Brigid,
Patrick and Columba — Irelands’ trio of patron saints. It was only in the 16th
century — when King Henry VIII abolished convents and monasteries so he could make
himself head of the Protestant church in Britain and Ireland — that the fire
was quenched.
Today, the reputed remains of that fire shrine, a broken
Celtic cross and a 105-foot stone round tower, built in the age of pillaging
Vikings, are the most visible remains of the pre-Reformation settlement. But
the Church of Ireland, which is Anglican, maintains a restored stone cathedral
on the site of the old church, still bearing Brigid’s name.
The dean of the cathedral, the Rev Tim Wright, said that
with interest in Brigid increasing, the church would work with the local
community to develop the ancient site, just off Kildare’s charming main square,
as a religious and tourist attraction.
A local committee is planning a major celebration of the
saint for 2024, the 1,500th anniversary of her reputed death. And the Irish
government announced in January that starting next year, there will be a new
annual holiday, on or near Feb 1, to mark both Imbolc and St Brigid’s Day. It
will be, the government said, the first Irish public holiday to honour a woman.
For some Catholic feminists, the new interest in Brigid
reflects the liberalising Second Vatican Council in the 1960s, which appeared
to signal an end to the subservient and cloistered role of women in the church.
“Many nuns, like the Brigidines, became much more engaged
with ecological and social issues, and they are also in touch with feminist
groups around the world,” said Mary Condren, director of Trinity College
Dublin’s Center for Gender and Women’s Studies.
Margaret Hebblethwaite, a leading English writer on Catholic
matters, attended this year’s vigil at St Brigid’s Well.
While she had heard the name of St Brigid as a child,
Hebblethwaite had only recently learned that, unusually, Brigid and her female
successors governed not only nuns but male monks as well. Moreover, it is
believed that Brigid, despite being a woman, was ordained as a bishop.
“She is such a model, so badly needed by the church of today
because of the issues of gender equality,” Hebblethwaite said.
In many other Christian churches, those issues have already
been addressed. The Church of Ireland voted in 1990 to permit women to become
priests, and in 2013, it appointed its first female bishop. In December that
year, the Most Rev. Pat Storey became bishop of Meath and Kildare — possibly
the first woman to hold such a title since Brigid herself.
