Ukraine war adds to economic, social setbacks for women: IMF's Georgieva

Speaking via video link to a special Security Council
meeting on International Women's Day, Georgieva said that women
disproportionately bear the devastation of war but are the best hope for peace
-- often as the first to bridge conflict divides.
"My heart goes to all the women bracing the horror of
war, protecting their children, caring for the wounded, sacrificing for their
countries, their communities, their families," Georgieva said. "Today
this is the fate of our sisters in Ukraine — we admire your courage, we share
your pain, we stand with you."
She said the conflict, along with the COVID-19 pandemic and
other crises, are threatening to set back years of progress in gender equality.
"Take the pandemic. Globally, twice as many women as
men lost their jobs due to the precarity of their employment, lower social
protection, and often the burden of child care and unpaid work," Georgieva
said.
Some 20 million girls in developing countries may never
return to school in the pandemic's aftermath, which will likely significantly
reduce their lifetime earnings potential.
Gender-based violence also has been on the rise in
sub-Saharan Africa, and Georgieva said if countries in the region could reduce
incidences to the global average, this could boost long-term economic output by
some 30%.
"When women and girls can reach their full potential,
they do better, economies do better, and that is to the benefit of
everyone," she added.
The IMF is planning to present new strategies on fragile and
conflict-affected states to its executive board on Wednesday, which will
include gender inequality in identifying drivers of country instability, along
with food insecurity, forced displacement and climate change, Georgieva said.
When women participate in countries' decision-making
processes, they help build more stable, resilient societies, Georgieva said,
adding that women helped build peace processes from Northern Ireland to
Colombia to Liberia in recent years.