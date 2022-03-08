Women in police face adversity in Bangladesh. But they are breaking barriers and blazing a path

And that, she feels, is only because she
is a woman.
“People don’t say anything, but their
behaviour says it all. Those behind the wheel don’t always listen when I ask
them to stop or pull over. They think I'll not be able to chase them on a
motorcycle.”
Panna and many others think putting the
word “woman” before police has made them subject to discrimination, while they
continue their stressful efforts in managing traffic in the city.
Although colleagues are more
sympathetic, these women meet a great deal of hostility from the general people
on the ground.
WOMEN IN THE FORCE
Of the 329 police officers in the force, 29 are women, while 2,028
of 30,030 members are on field duties in the metropolis, according to Dhaka
Metropolitan Police’s media division.
Among them, eight are inspectors, 118 sub-inspectors, 35
sergeants, 115 additional sub-inspectors, 43 nayeks and 1,665 constables.
According to records of the traffic division, 32 sergeants, four
sub-inspectors and 16 constables are active in Dhaka.
PERCEPTION AN ISSUE
Sergeant Panna cannot agree with issues
with women as police. She feels no such discrimination from her male
colleagues.
“We keep working on the streets of
Dhaka, and it requires a lot of mental strength. So we signal the drivers in a
way that they must follow.”
Speaking of her early days at the job,
Panna said: “I’d ask drivers for papers when they violate a signal and he or
the owner would tell me to get the sergeant. I’d have to explain to them that I
was actually a sergeant.”
Although she feels people have mostly
familiarised with the sight of sergeants who are women, another challenge lay
ahead in the workplace.
“In the workplace, all men get
recognition much before women do. Seniors assign them with more faith. But a
woman needs to do her duties diligently to prove that she is deserving.
“There are some natural differences
between men and women. It may be that these differences raise questions about a
woman’s capacity in carrying out tasks. Only by doing the work properly are her
credentials established. That is a big challenge for us.”
Panna recalls her colleagues' support in
earning the trust of the higher-ups in the beginning of her career.
“When my seniors asked me whether I’d be
able to work somewhere, I was silent. I gradually gave the answer with my work.
My colleagues supported me a lot. Without that, we wouldn’t have had much
success in the field.
Sergeant Mursheda, who gave a single
name, also went through different emotions in her duty. She is assigned to
Badda’s Natun Bazar.
Mursheda draws on her professionalism to
adapt to remarks like “what do women know of the law”; preferring silence to
keep things under control.
But plaudits for her efforts make up for
it. “Getting praised after working hard all day feels great.”
She appreciates the supervision of the
seniors for looking after the three women sergeants assigned in Badda.
Sergeant Rekha Mallik said that she had
the option to work at the office if she felt uncomfortable in the field.
“The DC of Gulshan unit made it clear
that we can stay on the road, and if we don’t like it, we are most welcome [at
the office].”
“Different people see things
differently. Everybody’s not the same. If a bus driver keeps smiling after I
ask him to stop, I can’t really say anything. Not even if I feel aggravated,
and that is because I honour my uniform.
Rekha wears a coat over her regular
uniform to escape the prowling eyes of some men on the road.
“I had to wear a belt and the uniform
was quite tight. I noticed drivers smiling at me, others scanning me. So I had
the coat made myself.
“The seniors were against it at the
start as it is [not part of the uniform]. They had a rethink after I explained
it to a senior who was a woman.”
“No traffic inspectors, sergeants were
ever rude to us, and that’s one of the pros of the division.”
Tanzila Khatun, a sergeant at Wari, spoke
about the administration’s strong stance against sexual harassment. No such
incidents have occurred yet.
“Subordinates address both male and
female superiors as sir. My identity is Sergeant Tanzila, not woman Sergeant
Tanzila.
“I've never faced difficulties in
working with my colleagues. A conference is held every month where the women’s
problems are discussed.”
“[The drivers] think we're abusing our
authority without knowing anything. We don’t really care when someone says a
thing or two about us being women. As long as I am in uniform, I deal with it
professionally.”
Khilgaon police’s Sub-Inspector Sonia
Parvin also underlined the need to prove her skills in the force, and how there
are cuts for women there.
“We've duty 365 days a year during
on-field training. We're never let off easily due to us being women… still
people say we are lagging behind.
“It’s not that a woman is more capable
than a man. We may be naturally less capable of working, but that does not make
us physically or mentally weak. Women have to keep notice of everything.
“A man can [arrive at work] leaving
everything to his wife, but women don't have that luxury. When we leave the
house and come to the workplace, we do so after completing chores at home, and
still worry about them after coming to work.
“It makes us lose focus on the job at
times. That is a huge challenge for us.”
Like the others, SI Sonia also spoke
highly of the support she received from her colleagues.
“Our work hours are not really
timebound. We also have to get out at 2 in the night, work late hours without
sleep. The colleagues are quite professional. They do not treat me separately
as a woman.
“It’s not easy working along as a woman
among 100-200 men, but my colleagues never let me feel that way.”
But she, too, is disheartened by how
some people view them.
“We're frequently disregarded. Often
after arriving at a scene, I see a male member of the police is being hailed as
sir, but they choose to stick with ‘apa’ when addressing me, though I share the
rank.
“Even those ranked lower than me are
called sir.”
[Written in English by Syed Mahmud
Onindo]