The letter ‘Z’ has become a symbol for Russians who support the invasion of Ukraine

In Russia, the letter then began to pop up all over
the place. There are Z stickers on the backs of cars and commercial vehicles,
and one talk show pundit recently appeared wearing a T-shirt with a large white
Z on it.
Some corporate logos and newspaper names that
contained a Z manipulated the letter to highlight it. An advertising campaign
using billboards in large cities featured a large Z created out of a black-and-orange
ribbon, the St George ribbon, which is a symbol of the Russian military.
It is not uncommon for vehicles dedicated to a
military campaign to display a readily identifiable mark — US Army vehicles that
were used to repulse the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait were painted with a big white
chevron, for example. To see it spread among civilians is another matter.
The campaign’s ubiquity led many to conclude that it
was an orchestrated Kremlin effort to drum up support for the war, not least
because it resembled so many previous efforts. It came with a hashtag with
echoes of past wars: “We don’t abandon our own.” (As in soldiers.)
“This is definitely a state-induced meme,” said Vasily
Gatov, a Russian American media analyst based in Boston. “There are always
people receptive to this kind of message.” He noted that there was a small army
of propagandists paid to spread the meme on social media to give it the false
appearance of popularity.
The fact that some of the usual suspects lined up
added to the sense of government coordination.
Maria Butina was deported from the United States in
2019 after being sent to prison for working as an unregistered agent for
Russia. Now a member of the State Duma, or Parliament, she posted a video of
herself drawing a white Z on the lapel of her suit jacket.
“Do your work, brothers,” she said in an apparent
reference to the Russian troops in Ukraine. “We will always support you.”
The state-run RT television network also spread the
symbol.
Another video online showed what looked like a youth
flash mob in a factory or meeting hall, wearing black T-shirts with a Z and
dancing in formation amid a sea of Russian flags. Similar videos have cropped
up during previous Kremlin campaigns, the only difference being the addition of
the T-shirts.
Critics on social media did not miss the opportunity
to point out that Hitler mobilized thousands of black-shirted supporters, as
well, and some manipulated the letter Z to make it resemble the Nazi swastika.
No doubt some of the displays reflected genuine
support. On Saturday, for example, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore a Z on his
uniform at a competition in Qatar that also included Ukrainian gymnasts. The
Russian coach and some fellow Russian gymnasts publicly defended him, even as
the sport’s international governing body opened a disciplinary proceeding.
The symbol has also been deployed as a threat: Anton
Dolin, a prominent film critic who left Russia over his opposition to the war,
posted a picture on Facebook of a giant white Z that someone had spray-painted
on his apartment door, which he called an effort at intimidation.
Oddly for a nationalist symbol, the Z being used is
the version from the Latin alphabet. The Russian version, from the Cyrillic
alphabet, is more rounded, like a 3.
After weeks of speculation about what it meant, the
Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday that it came from the preposition “Za,”
the first word in the Russian phrase “Za pobedu,” which means “For victory.”
