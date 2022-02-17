Job ad for 30 women train drivers in Saudi Arabia gets 28,000 applicants

Spanish
railway operator Renfe said on Wednesday an online assessment of academic
background and English language skills had helped it to reduce the number of
candidates by around a half, and it would work through the rest by mid-March.
The 30
selected women will drive bullet trains between the cities of Makkah and Madinah
after a year of paid training.
Renfe, which
said it was keen to create opportunities for women in its local business,
currently employs 80 men to drive its trains in Saudi Arabia, and has 50 more
under instruction.
Job opportunities
for Saudi women have until recently been limited to roles such as teachers and
medical workers, as they had to observe strict gender segregation rules. Women
were not even allowed to drive in the kingdom until 2018.
Female
participation in the workforce has nearly doubled in the last five years to 33
percent amid a drive by the Saudi crown price to open up the kingdom and
diversify the economy, and women are now taking up jobs once restricted to men
and migrant workers.
But the
proportion of women working in the kingdom was still around half that of men in
the third quarter of last year, at 34.1 percent, and female unemployment was
well over three times higher than for men, at 21.9 percent.
Saudi Arabia
is highlighting progress on gender issues at a time of scrutiny in the West
over its human rights record, including a crackdown on dissent that ensnared
dozens of women's rights activists and the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal
Khashoggi.