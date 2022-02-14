Divorcing couples fight over the kids, the house and now the crypto

But the
most consequential court battle between Erica and Francis deSouza concerned a
bitter dispute over millions of dollars in missing Bitcoin.
Francis
DeSouza, a tech executive, had bought a little more than 1,000 Bitcoins before
he separated from his wife in 2013 and then lost nearly half the funds when a
prominent cryptocurrency exchange collapsed. After three years of litigation, a
San Francisco appeals court ruled in 2020 that he had failed to properly
disclose some elements of his cryptocurrency investments, which had exploded in
value. The court ordered him to give Erica deSouza more than $6 million of his
remaining Bitcoin.
In legal
circles, the deSouzas’ case has become known as perhaps the first major Bitcoin
divorce. Such marital disputes are increasingly common. As cryptocurrencies
gain wider acceptance, the division of the family stash has turned into a major
source of contention, with estranged couples trading accusations of deception
and financial mismanagement.
An ugly
divorce tends to generate arguments about virtually everything. But the
difficulty of tracking and valuing cryptocurrency, a digital asset traded on a
decentralised network, is creating new headaches. In many cases, divorce
lawyers said, spouses underreport their holdings or try to hide funds in online
wallets that can be difficult to get into.
“Originally,
it was under the mattress, and then it was the bank account in the Caymans,”
said Jacqueline Newman, a divorce lawyer in New York who works with high-net-worth
clients. “Now it’s crypto.”
The rise
of cryptocurrencies has provided a useful medium of exchange for criminals,
creating new opportunities for fraud. But digital assets are not untraceable.
Transactions are recorded on public ledgers called blockchains, enabling savvy
analysts to follow the money.
Some
divorce lawyers have come to rely on a growing industry of forensic
investigators, who charge tens of thousands of dollars to track the movement of
cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether from online exchanges to digital
wallets. Investigative firm CipherBlade has worked on about 100 crypto-related
divorces over the past few years, said Paul Sibenik, a forensic analyst for the
company. In multiple cases, he said, he has traced more than $10 million in cryptocurrency
that a husband hid from his wife.
“We’re
trying to make it a cleaner space,” Sibenik said. “There needs to be some
degree of accountability.”
In
interviews, nearly a dozen lawyers and forensic investigators described divorce
cases in which a spouse — usually the husband — was accused of lying about
cryptocurrency transactions or hiding digital assets. None of the couples
agreed to be interviewed. But some of the divorces have created paper trails
that shed light on how these disputes unfold.
The
deSouzas married in September 2001. That same year, Francis deSouza founded an
instant-messaging company, IMlogic, that he eventually sold in a deal netting
him more than $10 million, according to court records.
Francis
deSouza’s cryptocurrency investments date to April 2013, when he spent time in
Los Angeles with Wences Casares, an early crypto entrepreneur, who pitched him
on digital assets. That month, Francis deSouza bought about $150,000 of
Bitcoin.
The
deSouzas separated later that year, and Francis deSouza soon disclosed that he
owned the Bitcoin. By the time the couple were ready to divide their assets in
2017, the value of that investment had ballooned to more than $21 million.
But
there was a catch. That December, Francis deSouza revealed that he had left a
little less than half the funds in a cryptocurrency exchange, Mt. Gox, that
went bankrupt in 2014, putting the money out of reach.
In court
filings, Erica deSouza’s lawyers said it was “egregious” that her husband had
failed to mention earlier that so much of the Bitcoin was gone and argued that
his secretive management of the investment had cost the couple millions of
dollars. The lawyers also speculated that he might be hoarding additional
funds.
“Francis
has been less than forthright with his ever-changing stories,” Erica deSouza’s
lawyers claimed in one filing.
No
secret stash ever materialised. A spokesperson for Francis deSouza said he had
disclosed the entirety of his cryptocurrency holdings at the beginning of the
divorce. “As soon as Francis knew that the Bitcoin was caught up in the Mt. Gox
bankruptcy, he told his ex-wife,” the spokesperson said. “Had the Mt. Gox
bankruptcy not occurred, the division of the BTC would have been entirely
uncontroversial.”
Erica
deSouza declined to comment through her lawyer.
But the
appeals court found that Francis deSouza, 51, who is now the CEO of biotech
company Illumina, had violated rules of the divorce process by failing to keep
his wife fully apprised of his cryptocurrency investments.
He was
ordered to give Erica deSouza about half the total number of Bitcoins he had
owned before the Mt. Gox bankruptcy, leaving him with 57 Bitcoins, worth
roughly $2.5 million at today’s prices. Erica deSouza’s Bitcoins are now worth
more than $23 million.
Not all
crypto divorces involve such large sums. A few years ago, Nick Himonidis, a
forensic investigator in New York, worked on a divorce case in which a woman
accused her husband of underreporting his cryptocurrency holdings. With the
court’s authorization, Himonidis showed up at the husband’s house and searched
his laptop. He found a digital wallet, which contained roughly $700,000 of the
cryptocurrency Monero.
“He was
like: ‘Oh, that wallet? I didn’t think I even had that,’ ” Himonidis recalled.
“I was like, ‘Seriously, dude?’ ”
In
another case, Himonidis said, he discovered that a husband had moved $2 million
in cryptocurrency out of his account on the Coinbase exchange, a platform where
people buy, sell and store digital currencies. A week after his wife filed for
divorce, the man transferred the funds to digital wallets and then left the
United States.
A court
can order a cryptocurrency exchange to turn over funds. But the online wallets
in which many investors store cryptocurrency are not subject to any centralised
control; access requires a unique password created by the wallet’s owner.
Without that digital key, the husband’s funds were effectively out of the
soon-to-be-ex-wife’s reach.
An
exchange can still be a valuable source of information. In 2020, Gregory
Salant, a divorce lawyer in White Plains, New York, worked with a client who
believed her husband owned cryptocurrency he hadn’t disclosed. Salant sent a
subpoena to Coinbase, which responded with a spreadsheet that he found
impossible to understand. He hired a forensic investigator, Mark DiMichael, to
translate the spreadsheet and track down the assets.
DiMichael
produced a 42-page report that said the husband had made a series of payments
to wallet addresses associated with the dark web, an online marketplace for
drugs and other illicit goods. The husband had also transferred nearly $225,000
in cryptocurrency to other anonymous addresses. A review of his tax returns
showed he hadn’t reported spending the cryptocurrency or converting it into dollars.
“Plaintiff
either neglected to report the sale or sending of the Missing Cryptocurrency on
his income tax returns,” the report concluded, “or Plaintiff still retained
control of the Missing Cryptocurrency.”
The case
was eventually settled. Under the final agreement, some of the husband’s other
assets were allocated to the wife to resolve the cryptocurrency dispute.
“It was
a package deal,” Salant said. “‘I won’t touch your retirement account; you
won’t touch my retirement account; we give a $25,000 swing for the crypto.’”
In some
divorces, the cryptocurrency stash turns out to be tiny or even nonexistent.
Several lawyers described cases in which a wife’s suspicions were unfounded.
But over and over, said Kelly Burris, a divorce lawyer in Austin, Texas, who
primarily represents husbands, men have come into her office and detailed their
plans to hide cryptocurrency.
“They
can be weirdly not creative,” Burris said. “They’ll be like, ‘I’ll give it to
my brother for a dollar’ or whatever, and I’m like, ‘You can’t do that.’ ”
Burris
is a fixture on the divorce industry lecture circuit, on which she talks about
the challenges of tracking digital assets. In some cases, she said, her male
clients have proposed slightly more sophisticated frauds, like using a crypto
ATM to buy Bitcoin with cash.
“They’re
thinking, ‘There’s no way she can track it,' ” Burris said. “‘There’s no way
she can get access.’”
©2022
The New York Times Company