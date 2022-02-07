Teen risked all to flee Guatemala. Her payoff: gruelling job in US chicken plant

After borrowing $10,000 for smugglers to get her through
Mexico, Amelia crossed into Arizona last February and turned herself over to
immigration officials. They led her, she said, from a crowded border facility
to a shelter for unaccompanied minors. After about a month, officials from the
US Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees shelters for migrant
children, released her to a sister here in Alabama.
Amelia is part of a current spike in migration by minors
from Central America to the United States, as young people risk the treacherous
trek northward in hopes they can find a better life for themselves and the
means to help their families back home. "There's almost no
opportunity," Amelia said, describing the lack of prospects for youths in
her highland village in western Guatemala. "Most people my age have to
leave."
A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human
Services, or HHS, said the agency can't comment on any individual migrant's
case.
At Amelia's request, Reuters agreed not to identify her
hometown, the chicken plant where she now works, or the exact job she performs
there. The news agency also is not disclosing her full name or that of her
adult sister, Rosa, with whom she now lives in Enterprise.
Both sisters work in the Alabama town, using false
identities and fake dates of birth obtained for them by illegal brokers who
forge or otherwise secure such documentation for undocumented migrants.
With those credentials, they got jobs through staffing
agencies of the type that help poultry plants here, like industries elsewhere
across the United States, recruit staff and fulfill paperwork meant to ensure
that employers comply with state and federal regulations.
An influx of minors like Amelia to Enterprise and
surrounding Coffee County last year led at least three different federal
agencies to investigate whether immigration or labor laws are being violated,
people familiar with the investigations told Reuters.
Among other queries, these people said, authorities have
sought to determine if any of the migrants in the area have been victims of
human trafficking. The investigations, some details of which were reported
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/u-s-probes-trafficking-of-teen-migrants-for-poultry-plant-work
by Bloomberg Law last year, haven't yet led to any charges, these people said.
US Customs and Border Protection in 2021 intercepted
unaccompanied minors more than 169,000 times at the southern border, five times
more than a year earlier. Part of a record 1.95 million apprehensions of people
seeking to cross that border illegally last year, the spike comes as migrants
seek to flee hardship at home and take advantage of changing US policy,
especially towards those under 18.
Last year, President Joe Biden exempted unaccompanied
children from a policy introduced by the Trump administration that, at the
onset of the Covid pandemic, required immigration officials to rapidly expel
most unauthorized migrants, regardless of age.
With the influx come growing concerns about the fate of
migrant minors in the United States. Unaccompanied minors, like Amelia, are
allowed to remain in the country and are released to sponsors, usually
relatives, while immigration authorities resolve their requests for refuge in
the United States.
But authorities are struggling with long-term follow-up
to ensure minors aren't sucked into a vast network of enablers, including labor
contractors, who recruit workers for big plants and other employers and at
times have steered kids into jobs that are illegal, grueling and meant for
adults.
Graft, violence and misrule are among the factors leading
many migrants to join the record flow of departures from Central America. The
lure of opportunity in places like Enterprise – despite the dangers they face
on the journey and the legal uncertainty for them once they arrive – helps show
what pulls them northward.
Undocumented workers have long formed a crucial part of
the workforce of some US industries, from agriculture to construction to meat
processing. But immigration and labor experts fear that some companies, and the
support industries that serve them, are exploiting the growing number of
migrant minors.
"It's much more reprehensible for those who make use
of the vulnerability of minors to profit," said Michael Felsen, a veteran
attorney for the US Department of Labor who retired in 2018.
Amelia was one of 78 unaccompanied minors released from
shelters in the twelve months ending Sept. 30 to Coffee County, in southeastern
Alabama, government data show. The releases were the highest there since the
government in 2015 began tracking the data by county, showing that Enterprise,
with its booming chicken industry, had become a hotspot destination.
The plants around Enterprise help meet demand for
America's favorite protein, churning out chicken around the clock and employing
hundreds of workers per shift. Nearby chicken farms, which supply fowl for the
plants, also offer ample, if laborious and low-paid, job opportunities, mostly
catching birds for slaughter.
The state's poultry industry, according to the Alabama
Poultry and Egg Association, is responsible for 86,000 jobs.
Filling those jobs is both a challenge and a lucrative
business opportunity for a growing network of contractors who vet and hire
workers they later outsource to the plants. The practice is legal and
considered vital for an industry facing heavy employee shortages and soaring US
demand for poultry. The country now consumes about 8 billion chickens each
year, more than twice the volume of the 1970s.
More than a dozen migrants and other poultry industry
employees in Coffee Country say that undocumented workers, including minors
like Amelia, regularly find jobs at area plants. "Enterprise welcomes
us," said Rosa, Amelia's older sister, who arrived in Alabama over a
decade ago and has watched the community of fellow migrants grow. "The
jobs are just waiting for us."
The biggest chicken plants near Enterprise are owned by
Wayne Farms LLC, a Georgia based poultry producer, and Pilgrim's , a brand
controlled by Brazilian food multinational JBS SA. Neither company has been
contacted by authorities about workers at their plants, they said, nor have
they been accused of wrongdoing in the probes. Both told Reuters that they
follow local, state and federal regulations.
Migrants with false documentation generally lie low,
reluctant to complain about their work conditions. With loans to pay off, and
families to help back home, many fear losing their jobs or, worse, deportation.
For minors like Amelia, the pressure to make money
quickly also keeps them from enrolling in school, which is both mandatory for
anyone under 17 in Alabama and something federal authorities seek to ensure
once they release a child to a sponsor.
"School isn't for me," Amelia told Reuters.
"I have debts."
"WHAT AGE DO YOU WANT TO BE?"
Before her move to the United States, Amelia was already
used to hard work.
To help her family survive, she took a job at age 11 in a
clothing shop, earning about $5 a day. Rosa, her sister, by then was in
Enterprise, having made the journey years earlier. Now 28 years old, Rosa has
held a variety of jobs, with false documentation, and has worked in the chicken
industry for roughly a decade, she said.
She now has two children, both US citizens, but no clear
path to citizenship herself.
Census figures show that the number of Central Americans
living in Enterprise, population 28,000, jumped by 52%, to 536, between 2010
and 2019. More recent census data isn't available, and immigration scholars say
undocumented residents are often undercounted. Officials at the county health
department told Reuters that one in five people it now serves is Hispanic.
Near the trailer park where Amelia and Rosa live, a dozen
lively young children on a recent afternoon stepped off a schoolbus speaking a
mix of Spanish, English and indigenous Central American languages.
During a series of interviews inside the sisters'
trailer, Amelia, a shy but smiley teenager, gave few details about her travel
from Guatemala. She said she was determined to get here because Rosa told her
she could find work quickly. Rosa herself first came to Enterprise because an
uncle was already in the area, working at a chicken plant.
Amelia said she arrived in Enterprise in April, after
Rosa sent documentation to officials at HHS proving their relationship and that
she in fact had a home where Amelia could stay. Under US policy, unaccompanied
minors can be released to family even if the relative is in the country
illegally.
Rosa also sent authorities about $800 for airfare to
Alabama from Arizona, where Amelia was staying at a shelter after arriving in
the United States. The authorities put Amelia on a flight.
In the first few weeks after Amelia reached Alabama, the
sisters told Reuters, personnel from the Arizona shelter called a few times to
ask Rosa about Amelia's wellbeing. Such calls to sponsors are supposed to be
made within 30 days after a minor is released, according to current policy at
HHS, which along with the shelters manages follow-up monitoring of migrant
minors.
About 20% of those calls went unanswered in a recent
quarter, the department told Congress.
A couple of social workers, the sisters said, also
arrived to ask whether they needed help enrolling Amelia in school. The sisters
said they told them no. Reuters couldn't determine what agency, local or
federal, may have sent the workers. Since that day, the sisters said, they have
received no other calls or visits by any authorities.
Immediately, Amelia began a swift process to obtain fake
credentials and a job.
With help from Rosa and the family's existing network of
contacts, she reached out to brokers whose full identity the sisters said they
don't know and with whom they only interacted via phone calls and the WhatsApp
messaging platform. For $1,500, one broker obtained Amelia a social security
number and the other secured an I.D.
Rosa paid the fee via cell phone from her savings.
The man procuring the I.D. requested a digital photo and
asked Amelia, "What age do you want to be?" The question is
important: Because of potential hazards – from sharp tools to heavy machinery
to chemical exposure – federal law prohibits companies from hiring minors for
many jobs in industrial settings.
A few days later, Amelia received an authentic-looking
I.D. from a distant state. The document, reviewed by Reuters, bears her photo,
a false name and the fake adult age. Reuters couldn't determine how the brokers
got the I.D. or the social security number.
The broker, the sisters said, told them the documentation
would link an authentic social security number with the name on the fake I.D.
The link would mean that Amelia's assumed identity could pass E-Verify, a
federal system designed to allow employers to check whether prospective
employees are allowed to work legally. Alabama is one of 22 states that
requires employers to use E-Verify.
Amelia provided her new credentials to a staffing firm
that supplies laborers to a local chicken plant, she said. She described the
process on the condition the recruiting firm not be identified. Soon, she had a
shift at one of the chicken plants and a job-site access badge, also reviewed
by Reuters, bearing the same name as the one on her phony I.D.
She'd been in Enterprise for less than a month.
"Everybody around here knows how this works,"
Rosa said.
Critics have long complained that E-Verify, operated by
US Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, is easy to game. The system
checks whether a social security number is valid, but can't always confirm that
the identification presented along with it actually belongs to the person
submitting it.
E-Verify is "politically expedient," said Alex
Nowrasteh, an immigration expert at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think
tank based in Washington, who has researched the system. The platform, he
added, allows government officials to act tough on immigration without hurting businesses
that rely on undocumented workers.
Matthew Bourke, a USCIS spokesperson, said the agency has
sought "to strengthen security measures" for E-Verify and that the
system remains "the only service of its kind" for employers to check
identification documents. Among other measures, the system can "lock"
social security numbers that appear fraudulent.
Around Enterprise, many Central American workers know
each other by the fake names they use at their workplaces. Sometimes, if a
false I.D. expires or otherwise presents a problem, workers suddenly change
names. "It meant their previous false identity stopped working," said
one former manager of a local poultry plant, a US citizen who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
By June, Amelia was accustomed to her new job.
During eight-hour shifts, five or six days a week, she
toils on a frigid plant floor. It's mind-numbing and malodorous work, she said,
but for each hour of wages, $10, she makes twice as much as friends and family
back home do in a day.
"HIGH ALERT"
As she settled in, federal authorities along the
US-Mexico border grew suspicious of the spike in releases of minors to
Enterprise.
Already, the broader surge in arrivals of minors at the
border had led the government to erect around a dozen emergency shelters to
bolster capacity. As they rushed to release kids to sponsors, some federal
officials started looking more closely at some of the hotspots to where minors
were headed.
In June, according to internal HHS emails reviewed by
Reuters, the department took an unusual step: It temporarily halted the release
of minors to Enterprise and the surrounding area. Officials, the emails show,
had grown concerned that some of the kids could be at risk of trafficking or
exploitation.
"We continue to look into cases of UC released to
sponsors in that area," wrote one official, using the department shorthand
for "unaccompanied children."
Soon, the department dispatched representatives to
Enterprise to track down some of the minors released there. It isn't clear
whether Amelia was among those they tried to reach.
Some of the representatives met with community officials
and visited homes, inquiring about the kids and trying to ensure they had
access to support services and schools. They were unable to find some of the
minors, four people familiar with the operations said.
By mid-August, the department lifted the ban. It resumed
some releases to the area, albeit with further scrutiny, including visits to
the homes of potential sponsors of minors in Coffee County.
Around Enterprise, the bustle of the chicken plants
continued.
On a recent afternoon, during a shift change outside a
Wayne Farms plant, hundreds of white, Black and Latino workers came and went.
Many of the Hispanic workers filed in and out of white vans, deployed by local
staffing firms to get them to and from the plant. Some firms deduct as much as
$40 a week from employees' paychecks for the service, four workers told
Reuters.
As rumors spread here of federal investigations over the
summer, plant operators said they took steps to ensure no unauthorized workers
had slipped into their workforce.
Wayne Farms told Reuters it placed plant managers on
"high alert" for underage workers, conducted anti-fraud training with
human resources staff and warned contractors to avoid any questionable hires.
Pilgrim's said it too remained vigilant, telling Reuters it relies on staffing
firms infrequently and that it only works with "reputable agencies."
The plants' growing demand for staff is clear.
A Wayne Farms billboard near Enterprise recently
advertised sign-up bonuses of $1,500 for new workers. Pilgrim's told Reuters at
times it has offered a bonus of up to $3,000 for new hires on its graveyard
shift. The bonuses, though, are only for direct employees, not the workers who
cycle through via staffing agencies.
In Enterprise, signs for half a dozen staffing firms
offer area jobs, posted at strip malls and other local office spaces.
Some of those firms operate through limited liability
corporations registered to the family of Jaime Castillo, a local businessman
and longtime resident originally from Nicaragua.
A LinkedIn profile for Jaime Castillo Jr, his son,
recently said the family businesses employ more than 2,000 workers in the
poultry industry. Among the facilities the Castillos provide workers for,
according to people familiar with their contracts, is the plant operated by
Wayne Farms near Enterprise.
The Castillo operations are under investigation by the
Department of Labor, or DOL, for potential violations involving migrant labor,
according to two people with knowledge of the probes. It's unclear whether the
investigation has led to conclusive findings. Reuters found no public record of
any wrongdoing by the Castillo businesses.
A DOL spokesperson declined to comment on any ongoing
investigation.
In a written statement to Reuters, Jaime Castillo Jr.
said his family's businesses have built a "vested relationship with the
community" over two decades. The businesses, he added, ensure "no
wage disparity, compliance with all federal and state laws, and compliance with
all agencies inquiring about the welfare and/or fair treatment of
employees."
He didn't respond to a question specifically inquiring
about the federal probe.
Despite the scrutiny, it's business as usual in
Enterprise.
Migrants and longtime locals live and work alongside one
another with little trouble, even if authorities are increasingly aware of the
growing number of minors like Amelia. "Hardly a week goes by when we don't
discover a child who has never been in school," Judy Crowley, executive
director of the Coffee County family services center, a local nonprofit, told
Reuters.
Amelia said she is aware of the risks she faces – legal
problems, loss of income, deportation – but is resolved to keep working. She
rarely leaves Rosa's trailer except to head to and from the chicken plant. When
not working, she scrolls her phone in the dark rooms of the trailer.
One day, she said, she hopes to return to Guatemala.
First, though, she must continue wiring most of her wages home, where her
parents pay off the loan sharks and what she said is a dizzying interest rate
of 10% per month. She'll return, she said, "if I ever have the
means."