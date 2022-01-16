Is interning for an influencer worth it?

A fellow content creator suggested that
Peters, 24, seek out an unpaid intern — someone who could support her work in
exchange for experience. This sounded perfect. Peters had interned for free
during college and found it valuable. So she created an Instagram story
advertising a part time, unpaid gig.
The post was not received well. Commenters
piled on, calling her classist and accusing her of exploitation. In retrospect,
she said, the job description was incomplete: She planned to cover her intern’s
transportation and meals, and introduce the intern to her brand partners.
Still, Peters said in a phone interview in
November, “even after I got in trouble and got so much heat, I was still
getting DMs and emails from people saying, ‘I’d love to work for you.’” More
than a year later, the requests keep coming.
After a decade of labour activism,
class-action lawsuits and legislation focused on making corporate internships
less exploitative, it may be hard to see the appeal of taking such a position
(paid or not) with a self-employed internet celebrity. But for people who grew
up online and spend most of their time there, sharing carefully edited videos
and swapping product recommendations, the opportunity to learn how to make a
living off their content can be alluring.
In a 2019 Morning Consult survey of 2,000
millennials and Gen Zers, 54% said they’d become influencers if they could.
Now, after nearly two years that have radically altered how people work and
live, the appeal of creative freedom and flexibility (not to mention higher
earning potential) may be even stronger.
“Younger people don’t want to live a
corporate life. They want to have fun, be in something relevant, embedded in
the culture,” said Gabe Feldman, 26, the head of business development for Viral
Nation, which represents 300 influencers worldwide.
There are all sorts of ways to become an
influencer. Sometimes it’s a happy accident: A video goes viral, and requests
from brands follow. Some people spend money on boot camps and bots to grow
their numbers, hoping that will help them get noticed. Others head straight to
the source: DMing a favourite influencer to ask for a job.
Of course, there can be downsides to such
arrangements, including odd hours, unstructured work, limited labour
protections and accountability. Not to mention the whims of followers. “Let’s
say you work with an influencer and they’re doing incredibly well in 2021 and
then in 2022, their audience stops growing,” Feldman said. “The bragging rights
are gone.”
Then there’s the matter of money. Feldman
estimated that only 40% of Viral Nation’s clients compensate their interns with
hourly pay, salaries or cash bonuses in exchange for delivered work. For many
young people, who have debts and are staring down a 30-year high for inflation,
giving away free labour is untenable.
Today, most large corporations pay their
interns, after several media and entertainment companies were found to have
violated the Fair Labour Standards Act in the 2010s. But unpaid internships are
not illegal by default.
In 2015, an appeals court ruled that they
were permissible if the intern was the “primary beneficiary” of the internship.
The Department of Labour now lists seven criteria that an employer must meet to
avoid offering compensation, including a clear educational component and a job
description that “complements, rather than displaces, the work of paid
employees.”
New York and California also have strict
criteria for employers looking to offer unpaid internships. A business must pay
its interns minimum wage and overtime if they are replacing an employee or
performing employee tasks. “That’s because there’s so much abuse,” said Anita K
Sharma, a lawyer whose firm has a large roster of influencer clients in New
York City and Los Angeles.
“In the influencer world, businesses scale
up so quickly,” she said. “‘I’m overwhelmed, my audience is growing so quickly,
and I need help. And people are messaging me: I want to learn from you and work
for you.’ It’s the perfect storm.”
Several social media lawyers consulted for
this article said they were not aware of any interns who had taken legal action
against an influencer. However, Sharma said, “a disgruntled intern always has
the option to complain to a state’s labour authorities, and they will take
action, which will result in accountability.”
Lauren Berger, CEO and founder of Intern Queen,
a career and internship advice company, cautioned influencers to be careful.
“The guidelines are so ambiguous,” she said. “What are influencers going to do
when one of the interns comes back in a few years and says, ‘I was helping her,
and she didn’t pay me’? That’s a potential lawsuit.”
Kalyn Johnson Chandler, who runs a
stationery and lifestyle goods brand called Effie’s Paper, said that when her
brand was small, her interns received a MetroCard and daily lunch. As it grew,
she began paying “a true monetary stipend” of $15 an hour.
Hala Taha, on the other hand, sees
experience as the most valuable form of compensation. She built her company,
Young and Profiting Media, with the help of some 40 interns and volunteers
since 2018.
“They’re podcast listeners who ask how they
can help, or say they look up to me or wish they could get into podcasting,”
Taha, 35, said. “They want to break into the media industry, or TV or
broadcasting, and they have a lack of experience.”
She had seven interns in the fall of 2021,
who helped with copywriting, comment engagement and video editing. Most
received a $300 monthly stipend for roughly 15 hours of work each week — about
$5 an hour.
“I’m a master copywriter, a master video
producer,” Taha said. “So to be giving them real-time feedback and comments, I
feel like I’ve already levelled up their skills twofold in a month.”
“I don’t feel anything weird about not
paying them,” she added.
Sharma noted that in some states only
minimum wage meets the legal standard if an intern is doing “substantive work,”
such as planning social posts, copy editing captions and publishing content
without oversight. “These are important tasks integral to an influencer’s
business,” she said.
After four months, Taha said, she offers
most interns a full-time position and a salary between $35,000 and $48,000,
precisely because they’ve gained so much hands-on experience. Others, who are
still in college, move to an hourly rate of $17 to $20 an hour.
Caitlyn Saw, 21, interned for Taha during
the summer of 2020 for no compensation. For about 15 hours a week, she planned
Taha’s social posts and reviewed her YouTube captions. She was able to take the
job because she was living at home and working part time for an advertising
agency.
“I did two unpaid internships before the
one with YAP. I was kind of used to not getting paid,” Saw said. “Obviously
it’s not ideal, but I think her internship just has so much value.”
Katie Welch, the 44-year-old chief
marketing officer of Rare Beauty, who dispenses her own career advice on
TikTok, said that interning for an influencer could be a “great place to start
your career,” especially if you’re pursuing marketing or public relations. But
she also advised caution: “What I’d say to the intern is, ‘Are you being paid
fairly and treated fairly?’”
Jon Rettinger, 41, who runs several
technology-focused YouTube channels, said he hoped to provide his interns with
useful guidance. It’s “a real job that’s not all Lamborghinis and boxing
matches,” he said, noting that many creators are subjected to online bullying.
“I would have wanted someone to tell me, because I was really unprepared,” he
said.
Former interns said that they valued such
mentorship. Sara Naqui, who started out taking photos on a volunteer basis for
Chandler at Effie’s Paper, now has a contract with the company and her own
YouTube channel. “She supported me in a way that I’d never had an adult support
my creative endeavors,” Naqui, 24, said of Chandler.
Vela Scarves, a fashion-forward hijab
brand, and its co-founder and creative director, Marwa Atik, have made a point
of inviting followers to volunteer at photo shoots and apply for internships.
“You’re reaching out to a funnelled pool of people who support you, believe in
you, see themselves in the product,” Atik, 31, said. “It’s a much stronger
connection when we bring on our girls.”
Khadija Sillah, 23, a former Vela Scarves
intern, said that “Marwa extended herself as a mentor to me and helped me
connect with brands and brainstorm content ideas, even when I lacked
motivation.” She was recently hired as a full time social media associate with
the brand.
Chandler said her interns built the social
presence for Effie’s Paper — on Pinterest, Instagram and eventually TikTok —
from the ground up. “A decade ago, I was a lawyer transitioning to
entrepreneurship,” she said. “I didn’t have time to think about social media.”
Later, Chandler solicited the help of a
former intern, Chloe Helander, who’d started her own social media consultancy.
Helander suggested that Chandler should be the star of the Effie’s Paper social
accounts; after all, many companies today treat their executives as the faces
of their brands.
Chandler was sceptical at first. “I think
I’m too brown and too old,” she said.
Now, Chandler said, “she is the reason my
face is all over everything.”
