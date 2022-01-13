Anger over Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

Australians' love of sport against support for
the country's strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the
government's handling of COVID-19, are fuelling animated conversations in
coffee queues, front rooms and virtual workplaces.
Djokovic, the top seed and defending champion,
has been included in the draw for the tournament. But Immigration Minister Alex
Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke his visa for a
second time because the government disputes the superstar's claim to have a
medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
"This visa (issue) is so difficult - but
he can't stay," a young women said to the person next to her, the pair
gripping coffee cups outside a cafe in Sydney on Thursday.
"How is it possible that an unvaccinated
anti-vax tennis player is allowed into the country to ply his trade and wander
freely while Australian police, doctors, nurses and many others are being
sacked for a similar stance?" read a letter to the Australian newspaper,
after a right-wing columnist had complained of Djokovic's "shabby
treatment".
"Double Fault" and "The Joker's
Unforced Errors" read the front page headlines in the top-selling tabloids
in Sydney and Melbourne.
The Australian Open, which begins on Monday,
traditionally dominates summer holiday television viewing in the sports-mad
country.
Djokovic was released from immigration
detention on Monday by a judge who overturned the government's initial
cancellation of his visa on procedural grounds. If he stays, he will play
unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening round match on Monday or
Tuesday.
Anger that an unvaccinated Djokovic could be
allowed to play was summed up in a leaked video of a private conversation
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/hes-going-get-away-with-it-australia-news-anchors-caught-djokovic-hot-mic-2022-01-12
between two television newsreaders that has gone viral.
The Grand Slam champion was sneaky and lying,
one said. The other said: "He is going to get away with it".
Those in the tennis ace's court include some
members of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, like former tennis pro
John Alexander, who argued Djokovic should play.
Alexander said in a tweet the immigration
minister's powers to cancel a visa, and overrule the court, were not designed
to solve "the potential political problem of the day".
BIPARTISAN SUPPORT
Tough border policies have long been
electorally popular, although criticised by refugee advocates. The Labor
opposition aligned its border policy to the conservative Liberals in 2014,
ditching a more compassionate approach to asylum seekers, to neutralise the
election issue.
Even with a tennis star in the hot seat, that
political tactic appears to be holding.
Australia is due to hold an election by May.
Morrison's government had planned to campaign on its management of the COVID-19
pandemic, bolstered by strong border protection policies.
But the Omicron outbreak has seen cases soar,
reaching a million cases over the past fortnight, just as quarantine
restrictions were relaxed. The public mood has soured sharply over shortages of
rapid antigen tests, queues for PCR testing and panic buying in supermarkets.
An Essential opinion poll in December showed
Morrison's approval as prime minister falling to 45%, down 10 percentage
points.
Morrison, who forged his political reputation
as an immigration minister who was tough on borders by implementing a
controversial policy of turning asylum seeker boats back at sea, in a Tweet
linked the cancellation of Djokovic's visa as he arrived in Australia to
government vigilance on strong borders.
But Morrison was silent in the days after the
court ruling, and declined to directly comment when asked at a press conference
on Thursday, only saying vaccination was a border requirement for visa holders
to enter Australia.
The Labor party said those strong border
policies were damaged by not stopping Djokovic, a known vaccine opponent, from
being issued a visa in the first place.
A senior Liberal party official said
Australia's immigration policy has always involved tough decisions to protect
the national interest, even on the eve of an election.
The minister's power was included in the
migration law to allow a "last resort decision" to avoid political
embarrassment, he said.
Former department of immigration senior
official Abul Rizvi told Reuters cancelling Djokovic's visa, and deporting him,
would "look bad for the government" internationally.
He said this border controversy was different
to those in the past: "This was driven entirely by the visceral reaction
of parts of the Australian public to hearing that Mr Djokovic had been given a
medical exemption to enter Australia."