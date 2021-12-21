Stigma of schizophrenia is at root of name debate

Larson, 74, is part of a group trying to
remove that association — by changing the name of the illness. The idea is that
replacing the term “schizophrenia” with something less frightening and more
descriptive will not only change how the public perceives people with the
diagnosis but also how these people see themselves.
Larson is a member of the Consumer
Advisory Board of the Massachusetts Mental Health Center, which is associated
with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. The group has been working
with psychiatrists at Harvard to build momentum for a name change, most
recently through a national survey published in the journal Schizophrenia
Research.
“That term over time has become so associated
with hopelessness, with dangerousness, with volatile and erratic behaviour,
that doctors are afraid to use that term with people and their family members,”
said Dr Raquelle Mesholam-Gately, a Harvard psychologist and the lead author of
the new paper. “And people who have the condition don’t want to be associated
with that name.”
As a result, she said, clinicians often
avoid making such a devastating diagnosis, and many patients and their families
don’t seek treatment until after the illness has wreaked considerable damage.
Mesholam-Gately and her team asked about
1,200 people connected to schizophrenia — including those with the disorder,
their family members, mental health providers, researchers and government
officials — whether it should be called something else.
The survey proposed nine alternative
names, based partly on the experience of people diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Among them: altered perception disorder, attunement disorder, disconnectivity
syndrome, integration disorder and psychosis spectrum disorder.
Although none of the options had
overwhelming approval, 74% of respondents favoured a new name in principle. But
the path to an official change remains steep, as the field of schizophrenia
researchers and advocates remains divided on whether a change would actually
reduce stigma and improve the lives of people with the disorder.
“We have to take this on in a systematic
way,” said Dr Matcheri Keshavan, academic head of psychiatry at Beth Israel
Deaconess and a co-author of the study. “Any change has to be gradual. Sudden
changes nobody will accept.”
In the United States, the decision is up
to the American Psychiatric Association, which would make the change in its
official diagnostic manual, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental
Disorders, after reaching consensus among its scientific advisers. (The World
Health Organization also oversees an international classification of diseases.)
The term “schizophrenia,” which derives
from Greek words for “split mind,” was coined in 1908 by Dr. Eugen Bleuler. He
argued that the disorder, previously considered a type of dementia, was
characterized by a “splitting of psychological functions” where “the
personality loses its unity.”
But the term has often been
misunderstood and wrongly applied over the last century, many psychologists and
researchers say. It is often confused with dissociative identity disorder,
previously known as multiple personality disorder. “Schizophrenic” has also
been usurped by colloquial language, often as an insult.
Part of the problem is that
schizophrenia has long been misunderstood as an untreatable disease, Larson
said. That is what she and her family had assumed in the 1960s when, at 15, she
started having delusions and psychotic episodes.
“For a while, I thought silver cars were
CIA, green cars were Army, blue cars were Air Force, black cars were Secret
Service,” she said.
By her 20s, she recovered sufficiently
to start working on a doctorate in literature at the University of Mississippi,
but then she had another psychotic break.
She stood outside gas station and
decided to blow it up, she said: “I had a Bic lighter in my hand and I stood
there. And for some reason I didn’t.”
A doctor diagnosed Larson with
schizophrenia and suggested that she abandon her Ph.D. program.
She went through 20 years of sporadic
hospitalizations and several suicide attempts until the 1990s, when she was
prescribed the antipsychotic drug clozapine.
Although clozapine can have serious side
effects, Larson found it transformative; she said she has not had a psychotic
break since. She has published four books of poetry and was married for 32
years until her husband’s death in 2020.
“The term schizophrenia hasn’t evolved
with the treatment,” Larson said.
But Mesholam-Gately said that not all
survey respondents supported a name change. Some worried that an unfamiliar
name would make it harder for patients to apply for disability or insurance coverage.
Others said that if the new name was too broad, doctors might diagnose patients
excessively. And some considered the term just too ingrained in the culture.
Dr William Carpenter, a psychiatrist at
the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the editor of Schizophrenia
Bulletin, said he has seen these semantic debates play out for decades.
“A rose by any other name would smell
the same,” said Carpenter, who was not involved in the survey. “And if you make
the change, how long until the stigma catches up with it?”
Carpenter agreed that stigma surrounding
the word “schizophrenia” may in fact delay critical treatment after a first
psychotic episode. (The average gap between diagnosis and treatment is two to
three years, he noted.) But he was not convinced that changing the name would
close that gap.
For example, he said, suppose a teenage
patient goes to the doctor with telltale symptoms, such as hearing voices. If
the doctor uses a new name for the diagnosis, Carpenter said, “you can almost hear
the parents saying, ‘Didn’t that used to be called schizophrenia?’”
This may also be the wrong moment to
tinker with the name, Carpenter added. Scientists are reworking the clinical
definition of schizophrenia, including focusing more on brain mechanisms, not
just psychological symptoms, and viewing it more as a syndrome than as a single
disease. These changes could be reflected in future revisions of the DSM, and
it may not make sense to rename the disorder before this happens.
Even some mental health professionals
who work to counter its stigma are sceptical of the renaming effort.
“We absolutely agree that language is
extremely important,” said Lisa Dailey, director of the Treatment Advocacy
Center, which supports people with severe mental illness, but she added that
pushing for a name change is not an effective use of limited resources.
The best way to destigmatize
schizophrenia, Dailey said, “is to develop better medications that work for
more people.”
While other countries, including Japan
and South Korea, have recently adopted new names for schizophrenia,
Mesholam-Gately and Keshavan acknowledged that they need more of a consensus
among scientists and clinicians in the United States.
There is precedent for rethinking mental
health terminology, they note. The illness once known as manic depression was
successfully relabelled bipolar disorder in 1980. “Mental retardation” became
“intellectual disability” in 2013. And the categories for autism were changed
in the most recent version of the psychiatric diagnostic manual, after years of
advocacy.
Even if the Consumer Advisory Board
succeeds in convincing the authors of the next diagnostic manual to change the
name, it “is not going to be enough to reduce stigma and discrimination,”
Mesholam-Gately said. “There also needs to be public education campaigns that
go along with that, to really explain what the condition is and the treatments
that are available for it.”
