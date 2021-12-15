Former interns say SpaceX ignored sexual harassment

Ashley Kosak, a former intern who later became
a full-time engineer at SpaceX, wrote in an essay published on the website
Lioness on Tuesday that a male intern groped her in 2017 while she was doing
dishes in company housing shared by interns. She also said a male colleague ran
his hand up her torso in 2018 at a company event.
She reported the 2017 episode that year to her
manager, she said, and the 2018 episode to SpaceX’s human resources department
the day after it happened. She said she never received responses to those
complaints. “Given my tenuous position at the company, I felt powerless,” she
wrote in the essay.
Kosak said she reported other incidents to
human resources. In one instance, she said, she used an internal tip line that
was supposed to be anonymous, but after submitting the complaint, she was
contacted by human resources staff who asked her questions about the reported
harassment. She took a medical leave of absence last month and resigned from
the company later in the month.
Kosak’s account shared similarities with
accounts from other former interns at the company. The second woman commented
on the record, and a third woman who interned for the company and then worked
there for five years said she witnessed other instances of harassment, although
she did not experience them herself. She also spoke on condition of anonymity
because she signed a nondisclosure agreement. A fourth woman who says she
experienced harassment also spoke to The New York Times on the condition of
anonymity out of concern for her reputation with employers in the space
industry.
SpaceX did not respond to requests for
comment. But in an email sent to employees Saturday, Gwynne Shotwell, the
company’s president and chief operating officer, said SpaceX would conduct
internal and independent audits of its human resources department.
“Timely reporting of harassment is key to our
maintaining SpaceX as a great place to work; we can’t fix what we don’t know,”
Shotwell said in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Times. Wishing
employees a happy holiday season, she said that SpaceX will “rigorously investigate
all harassment or discrimination claims and take rapid and appropriate action
when we find our policy is violated.”
SpaceX has become a dominant company in
spaceflight, launching many of the world’s new satellites and also routinely
carrying NASA’s astronauts to the International Space Station. Earlier this
year the company, which was founded by Elon Musk, was awarded a contract to
build NASA’s next ride to the lunar surface.
While Musk’s tweets, media appearances and
feuds with senators and regulators attract outsize attention, SpaceX highlights
the work of female engineers from the company prominently in its live video
streams of launches and other media coverage. Shotwell is considered essential
to its success.
But in the aerospace industry broadly, men
outnumber women roughly 8 to 1, according to census data compiled by Data USA.
More women have been sharing stories of sexism and harassment while on the job.
Women who work as interns and seek full-time jobs may be particularly
vulnerable to harassment and other forms of discrimination, especially when
anti-sexual harassment education is scant, as Kosak said. Human relations
departments, including SpaceX’s, employees say, have not always been quick to
discipline or terminate employees who have been the subject of an
investigation.
Women at other space companies have also
described discriminatory workplace dynamics. In September, a group of 21
current and former employees of Blue Origin, the space company owned by Jeff
Bezos, wrote in an essay on Lioness that the company was rife with sexism and
retaliated against those who speak up about safety issues. The company has
denied the accusations.
Kosak said that she felt compelled to go
public with her experience at SpaceX after seeing the essay about Blue Origin,
which was written by Alexandra Abrams, the company’s former head of employee
communications, who was fired by Blue Origin in 2019.
On Nov. 8, Kosak said, she met with Shotwell
and Brian Bjelde, the company’s human resources chief, about her complaint
against the man who she said had groped her in 2018 as well as other sexual
discrimination complaints, but made no progress. “It was a meeting where I
spoke at them, they spoke at me, and we all left and that was that,” she said.
When Kosak resigned Nov 22, she said the man
who touched her in 2018 was still working at SpaceX. The man’s LinkedIn profile
shows he is still employed with the company.
Julia CrowleyFarenga interned for SpaceX from
2015 through 2017 while she was a student at Purdue University and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She accused SpaceX in a lawsuit in 2020
of retaliation after she reported uncomfortable interactions with her manager,
who would schedule longer performance meetings with her than her male
colleagues and repeatedly ask questions about and comment on her dating life.
Another manager allowed her to transfer to a different department, she said.
But when she applied for a job in 2018, the lawsuit says, she learned the
second manager blocked her from getting an offer despite high performance
ratings. CrowleyFarenga and SpaceX settled the lawsuit earlier this year.
The former intern who went on to work for the
company for five years said she witnessed and heard about sexual harassment and
inappropriate behaviour. While rooming with other women during her internships
in 2016 and 2017, “half of them had stories about situations that made them
uncomfortable,” she said.
The fourth former intern said she, like Kosak,
was harassed while living in housing offered by SpaceX for interns and
employees that often put men and women together, sometimes sharing bathrooms.
The company buys or rents homes and apartments near SpaceX’s launch sites,
where other housing may be scarce.
In 2012, one former intern said she
encountered a male employee who was invited over for drinks by her male
housemate. The man became drunk and tried entering her bedroom as she was
coming out of the shower, banging on the door and rattling the doorknob after
asking her if she was naked.
During the episode, she said, she was also
afraid that the drunk co-worker would enter her room through a bathroom door
that only her fellow male intern could lock. After a human resources
investigation into the episode, the intern said she was told that SpaceX would
put in place a new housing policy where bathrooms would be shared only by
people of the same sex.
The man remained at the company.
“If SpaceX’s strategy is to hire all these
young people, and then not provide any resources on creating an equitable
workplace, they’re sort of setting themselves up for failure,” Kosak said.
