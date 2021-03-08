Breaking societal barriers, Bangladesh working women defy the odds to create their own path

Women like Nazmin have to break down a slew of societal barriers-- from the duty of taking care of their families to discrimination in society – in order to move ahead and up the career ladder.

A native of Panchagarh, Nazmin completed her MBBS from Dhaka Medical College and entered public service through the 28th BCS.

She went through hardship at the outset of her career but Nazmin faced the real challenge in the COVID times, when she, with the help of her family, jumped on to the frontline of the fight against the deadly and highly contagious virus.

A consultant in the department of gynaecology and obstetrics at the DMCH, she would step outdoors for a week-long duty in the COVID unit, followed by two weeks in quarantine before returning home.

“It was very difficult times," Nazmin remembered. "I had to hide myself during self-isolation after returning home because my son would not understand [the risk]. He was told that his mother was not at home. That’s how things were. If he had known, he would not have let me stay away."

Still working in the COVID unit, the doctor pointed out that it would not have been possible for her to continue in the job in this challenging time without the help of her husband and mother-in-law.

“My son cries for me. His father goes through a lot of trouble. My husband stays with our son at night. From changing diapers to feeding him, he takes care of everything,” she said.

Nazmin accepted the hardship because she believes that a mother’s success in career boosts the confidence of her children.

“They go through tougher times than other children. But my daughter takes my work in the COVID unit seriously. I feel it in her words. She feels very proud of what I do. She used to tell me that I'm a frontliner, COVID fighter. It made me feel great,” she said.

Rumana Ahmed, the captain of the national women’s cricket team, is an inspiration to the aspiring athletes in Bangladesh. She, too, went through a great deal of hardship to become what she is today.

After getting drawn to cricket in her childhood, Rumana completely immersed herself in the game after her SSC examinations. Never once did she think about quitting the game and overcame numerous obstacles.

“Back then, cricket was not as popular as it is now. And everyone used to talk about the outfits. Everybody used to say bad stuff off the field. The neighbours were appalled.”

However, her success in the game was well received in her family who gave her a lot of support. Despite succeeding in the game, she feels the women’s team need to ride over many more challenges to get equal facilities and recognition like the men’s team.

She pleaded with the cricket bosses to give more attention to women’s game at the grassroots level.

“In reality, we are yet to reach that level [of equality]. Yet, we’ve been able to change the perception people had towards us. Now everyone is thinking about improving our performance. The opportunities that the national team gets need to be extended to the district or divisional level. Only then will women’s cricket improve in our country.”

A third-year student of Northern University’s English Department, Rumana believes women themselves also need to come forward to overcome the obstacles.

Traffic Sergeant Sharmin Akter Jahan Ripa joined the traffic law enforcement in 2015 along with 27 other women.

Currently, she does her job in the stretch from Moghbazar to Kakrail in the Ramna zone.

Ripa, who had done her master’s in English from Eden College, was aware of the challenges she would face when she joined the force.

“Women have conquered the Everest. Then why should we lag behind [in law enforcement]?” she asked.

The biggest problem she faces during her duty in the streets is the lack of public toilets. “Washrooms aren’t available everywhere, neither is water supply,” she complained.

The mother of a three-year-old child also suffers due to a lack of child care centres. She believes availability of proper child care facilities would allow women to move up further.

“I'd be relieved of my worries if there was a [good] daycare centre. It's also tough to take care of a child in Dhaka city.”

Her electrical engineer husband's deployment in Gazipur compounds her woes.

“I've to resort to different methods at different times for my child. It's very difficult. Everyone is busy now. There's no one who can spend time for me. Everyone is busy one way or another,” she said.

Sanjida Salma Poly’s well-off, conservative family did not want her to become an entrepreneur. Now, a successful entrepreneur, Poly helps other women to establish their own businesses.

“Many families support women to move ahead now. But we'd faced a tough time. Even the government supports women entrepreneurs with funds and technical help,” she said.

She runs Shilpa Kutir, a shop that takes orders for products from dresses to footwear, bags to showpieces, ornament to cakes and desserts. Poly also trains women on cooking, sewing, tailoring and makeover.But the coronavirus pandemic has caused her a loss of Tk 1.8 million in earnings and she is now battling for survival. “I had to pay the permanent staff and rent.”“Obstacles will be there in life. People need to learn from them. Women must move forward with commitment,” said Poly, undaunted by the latest setback.

Khushi Kabir, a women’s rights activist, is happy about women taking to professions of their choice, but said Bangladesh should focus on female leadership in politics now.

Despite the top leaders of the three major political parties being women, Bangladesh is far off from achieving the target of 33 percent women participation in active politics.