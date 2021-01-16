Teachers, students float ideas about preventing Islamist militancy in Bangladesh

bdnews24.com tried to find out the answer to the question by interviewing teachers and students who attended a programme organised by the RAB in Dhaka on Thursday to welcome some former militants who have decided to return to normal life.

Friendly parent-child relationship and proper childhood education can keep the youth away from radical views, the teachers and students think.

To prevent militancy, society should give utmost priority to preventing the radicalisation of individuals, and the families and teachers have an important role to play here, said Ishrat Jahan, a teacher of Uttara Model College.

“A child first believes what its mother says, then its father and during primary education – the teachers. It is possible to shape a child’s life during primary education just like making clay dolls,” she said.

Ishrat suggested ensuring appointment of more aware, creative and quality teachers at the primary-level education to build a strong base for the mental growth of children.

Afrina Akter, a grade 11 student of the college, thinks that it is very much necessary to make children know about religions properly so that they can detect misinterpretation.

Parvez Mridha, a 12th grader of Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College, believes bitter relations between the parents and children can drive the youth into frustration.

Children of such families are more vulnerable to radicalisation as they tend to look for a solution to their problems, he said.

Many think the possibilities of madrasa students getting radicalised are higher than their peers in the mainstream education system.

But Mohammad Hasan, a student of Darussalam Qawmi Madrasa in Mirpur, has a different view to offer.

“The common people think that madrasa education is biased toward militancy. It’s totally wrong and baseless. Madrasa education emphasises religion. And there is no place for militancy, killings or anarchy where there are proper lessons of religion,” he said.

A group of nine former militants surrendered at the programme. They will be provided with cattle, tractors, computers or cash aid to help them in their rehabilitation in line with their occupations and skills.

The RAB termed the initiative the ‘Deradicalisation and Rehabilitation Programme,’ that aims to bring misguided young people back to the mainstream by shunning the ideas of violence and extremism.