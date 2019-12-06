Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular

The central bank’s human resource department issued the circular seeking applications to fill up vacant posts of assistant director (general) on Sunday.



“A married female applicant must mention the permanent address of her husband as her own,” reads the point No. 14 of the circular signed by General Manager Noor-Un-Nahar.



Netizens reacted angrily to the circular on social media.



“It’s neither realistic, nor is it contextual,” Nasimun Ara Hoq Minu, president of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra, an organisation of female journalists, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.



“It’s not contextual because the employers must see only the applicant’s eligibility, not their marital status,” she argued.



“And there is no such rule in any government job. It’s an applicant’s personal matter what permanent address they will give. They can use the in-laws’ address if it’s necessary,” she added, noting that many women may have a bad relation with their in-laws.



Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com it follows rules set by the government.



“But we will see to it that no one faces any problem. We will request the related department to take steps in accordance with the applicants’ demands,” he said.