Women's rights activists call for speedy trial of Tonu, Mitu killers like Nusrat's

In order to confirm the execution of the verdict - death penalty for all 16 convicts - they have advised the state to be alert so that the judgment is not changed in top appeals court.

They have also demanded that the law enforcers quicken investigations into cases like murders of Sohagi Jahan Tonu and Mahmuda Akter Mitu that happened three years ago.

“It’s a historic verdict in the trial of assaults on women,” human rights activist Aroma Dutta told bdnews24.com on Thursday after the delivery of the judgment.

The MP thanked the judiciary for the “best trial of the time”.

This verdict will save the lives of hundreds of thousands of girls as it is a warning for the men “who think women are nothing but consumer goods and anything can be done with them”, she said.

Even influential local politicians involved in the murder could not escape trial because of the pressure heaped on the authorities from spontaneous protests, Nari Sangbadik Kendra President Nasimun Ara Huq Minu said.

“It’s true that Nusrat won’t return. But it’s a matter of comfort that the trial has ended,” she said.

“Such crimes like what has happened to Tonu and Mitu should also be investigated and tried. All murders must be tried quickly. Otherwise, such offences will go on,” Minu added.

The 19-year-old college student Tonu’s body was found in bushes at the Cumilla Cantonment on Mar 20, 2016.

She was raped before murder, according to forensic evidence.

No-one has been arrested despite widespread protests immediately after the incident and simmering anger in the following years.

On June 5 the same year, police officer Babul Akter’s wife Mitu was stabbed to death by motorcycle-mounted assailants while she was taking her child to school in Chattogram city.

Some suspects have been arrested but the trial is yet to begin as police have not charged them formally in court.

Human rights activist Khushi Kabir spoke of her satisfaction at the Nusrat murder verdict, but said the state must not be found wanting while fighting appeals the defence has threatened to file.

“We must be alert at every level,” she said.

Bangladesh Mohila Parishad Vice-President Fauzia Moslem said: “We hope all the murder verdicts come in this manner. And we also hope appeal hearings to conclude in such a short period of time.”

“It’s a fantastic judgment. It’s an exemplary verdict when violence against women is on the rise,” author Selina Hossain said.