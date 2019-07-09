‘Inclusion Works’ to find employment scope for people with disabilities in Bangladesh

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed launched the UK aid-funded project styled ‘Inclusion Works’ for the next three years on Tuesday.

He hoped that employment opportunities for 2,000 youths with disabilities will be created in both government and private sector through this project.

The minister said the government is committed to reaching the targets of SDGs of ‘no one left behind’.

Project Manager Douglas Smith said ‘Inclusion Works’ is a Sightsavers led, UK aid-funded consortium of 11 partners to include people with disabilities in formal employment in Bangladesh, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda.

In Bangladesh, ADD International, BBC Media Action and Sightsavers, along with their partners, are working together for the programme.

The programme will create and test innovation approaches to improve the long-term economic inclusion of people with disabilities in Bangladesh, he said.

“For this, the consortium will work directly with disabled people’s organisations, NGOs and prospective employers to demonstrate ways to include people with disabilities in the workplace on an equal basis with others”.

Sightsavers Country Director Khondoker Ariful Islam said Bangladesh is losing 1.7 percent of its GDP due to the exclusion of people with disabilities from the labour market.

“When they have access to skills training, they can significantly contribute to the rising demands of skilled labour, which provides considerable economic advantages for them, their families and the country”.

Chief Executive of ADD International Jimmy Innes said “due to lack of awareness, and stigma, discrimination, insufficient budgetary allocation and inaccessibility, youths with disabilities are less likely to access education and skills development initiatives and the programme will address some of these issues”.

Country Director BBC Media Action Richard Lee and Country Director ADD International Shafiqul Islam also spoke at the programme.