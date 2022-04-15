Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2022 09:16 AM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 09:16 AM BdST
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees during an all-hands meeting on Thursday that the company was not being "held hostage" by news of Elon Musk's offer to buy the company, a source familiar with the matter said.
As Agrawal took questions from staff that were posted on the company's Slack messaging service, he encouraged employees to remain focused and told them "we as employees control what happens," said the source, who did not want to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The meeting came after news broke that the Tesla chief executive officer had offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion.
Agrawal told staff that the board was continuing to review Musk's offer, but that he was limited in what he could share with the employees.
In one section of the question and answer session, one employee asked how the company arrived to the decision to offer Musk a board seat.
"Are we just going to start inviting any and all billionaires to the board?" according to a section of the meeting.
Agrawal responded that the board was acting in the best interest of shareholders.
"I have a strong point of view that people who are critical of our service, their voice is something that we must emphasize so that we can learn and get better," he said.
Another employee submitted a question asking Agrawal to address how he viewed Musk's definition of free speech and whether it aligned with how Twitter approaches the concept.
Agrawal did not directly address the question, saying much of the company's work was focused on continuously improving "the health of conversation" on Twitter.
Earlier in the Q&A, Agrawal said he believed "Twitter stands for way more than one human, any human."
A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the meeting.
- Twitter not 'held hostage' by Musk offer: CEO
- Trump may not return to Twitter if Musk reinstates his account
- Flighty Musk exposes Twitter’s flaky governance
- How Meta fumbled on moderating Russian propaganda
- Musk decides not to join Twitter board
- YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel
- Meta removes Facebook accounts in Philippines to tackle misinformation
- Meta briefly blocks hashtags tied to Bucha killings
- Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer
- Trump says he 'probably' wouldn't return to Twitter if Musk reinstated his account
- Twitter grapples with an Elon Musk problem
- Flighty Musk exposes Twitter’s flaky governance
- How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation during Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board
Most Read
- Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Europe reluctantly readies Russian oil embargo
- Bangladesh eases rules for dual citizens to enrol as voter
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Biman’s Boeing 777 flies to Saudi after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden and Finland
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead