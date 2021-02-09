Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2021 08:30 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 08:30 AM BdST
Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube made smaller strides than their social media rivals including TikTok and Reddit at battling harmful content such as hate speech and misinformation during the second half of 2020, a study released on Monday showed.
Advertising agency IPG Mediabrands released its "Media Responsibility Index," examining how the top social media platforms performed in 10 areas including protecting children's wellbeing, providing more transparency for advertisers and combating misinformation and disinformation.
Mediabrands said the American Association of Advertising Agencies has adopted its 10 principles on media responsibility.
Nine social media platforms agreed to participate in the new index. Mediabrands said it saw improvements industry-wide from the first half of 2020.
Facebook showed improvements in clamping down on false and misleading content, such as removing pages and groups related to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
YouTube made no significant changes to misinformation policies, leading to a lower score in the category. However the platform did focus more on efforts like improving children's wellbeing, which led to a bigger advancement in the category than peers, Mediabrands said.
Short-form video app TikTok made the biggest improvements out of the nine social media platforms, taking steps like partnering with outside companies to protect advertisers from appearing next to unsuitable content, and giving users better control over the types of videos they see, said Elijah Harris, global head of social at Mediabrands agency Reprise.
Mediabrands' previous report found ad placements on TikTok were at higher risk for so-called brand safety issues, but TikTok made improvements after "embracing our findings with open arms," Harris said.
Pinterest suspends accounts that continuously spread misinformation and Reddit prioritises fact-checking for categories like election and health content, which helped both companies score the largest improvements in fighting false and misleading content, Mediabrands said.
Mediabrands chose not to compile a final ranking of the platforms against each other to avoid giving top-scoring companies a false sense that their work is done, said Joshua Lowcock, chief digital officer at IPG agency UM.
"We have a classroom of students who all need to work harder," he said. "There should be no proud parents here."
- Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms
- Twitter's India snub sparks debate on compliance
- Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar
- Facebook is hated — and rich
- 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media
- Is there a secret to success on Instagram?
- Trump wants back on Facebook
- Twitter locks account of China's US embassy
- Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content
- 'Playing with fire': Twitter's India snub sparks debate on compliance, free speech
- Facebook faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military
- Facebook is hated — and rich
- GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
- Is there a secret to success on Instagram?
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s week: fireside chats and ‘Bridgerton’ episodes
- Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day