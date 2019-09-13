Home > social media

Facebook suspends Netanyahu campaign bot for hate speech

>> Isabel Kershner, the New York Times

Published: 13 Sep 2019 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 11:32 AM BdST

Facebook suspended a chatbot operated by the official account of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for violating hate speech rules after it sent a message saying that Israel’s Arab politicians “want to destroy us all.”

The message, which went out in the name of a Netanyahu campaign volunteer, was trying to rally right-wing support for Netanyahu and his conservative Likud party in Tuesday’s election.

Chatbots are software programmes that try to emulate human conversation. In this instance, the bot provided a pop-up message to viewers of Netanyahui’s official Facebook page.

It urged supporters to come out to the polls to prevent the advent of “a dangerous left-wing government,” whose Jewish leaders, it said, would rely on the support of Arab politicians “who want to destroy us all — women, children and men — and enable a nuclear Iran that would wipe us out.”

The comment comes amid a bitter and divisive election campaign in which Netanyahu has targeted Arab parties and citizens. He pushed, unsuccessfully, to allow party representatives to film inside polling stations, ostensibly to prevent voter fraud.

Analysts said that the effort was more likely intended to intimidate Arab voters. They compared it to a tactic used to rally Netanyahu’s supporters on Election Day in 2015 when he asserted that Arab voters were converging on polling stations in droves.

Facebook’s suspension — a 24-year ban that began at 10.30 am local time Thursday — targeted only the bot. Netanyahu’s Facebook page was not affected.

In a statement, Facebook said “a careful review” had “found a violation of our hate speech policy.

“Should there be any additional violations,” Facebook said, “we will continue to take appropriate action.”

Netanyahu blamed a campaign staffer for the phrasing, saying he had not seen the message before it went out and had immediately ordered it removed.

“This mistake was immediately fixed — I didn’t write it,” Netanyahu said in a radio interview Thursday. “Do you think I really would write such a thing and then deny it? I’m a serious person. Not everything on my campaign page is edited by me.”

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties, said his team had alerted Facebook to the comment Wednesday and demanded it take action against what he called “Netanyahu’s racist and dangerous incitement against the Arab public.”

In a Twitter post, Odeh described Netanyahu as “a psychopath who has no red lines and wants to see blood.”

Last year, Facebook suspended the account of the prime minister’s older son, Yair Netanyahu, for 24 hours because of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian posts that it said included hate speech. The social network removed the posts, which had generated a flood of complaints, then suspended the younger Netanyahu’s account after he reposted a screenshot of one of the offending posts online.

 

c.2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS

Facebook suspends Netanyahu campaign bot

FILE PHOTO: Cuba's First Secretary of the Communist Party and former President Raul Castro (L) talks with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez during an event with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at the Capitol, in Havana, Cuba July 24, 2019. REUTERS

Twitter blocks account of Raul Castro

A bagpiper went to the beach and played  “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” for the stranded Jeep, which was the subject of much social media attention. The New York Times

Stranded jeep becomes social media sensation

FILE PHOTO: Family members of disappeared Maldivian journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla participate in an event to mark the

Maldives journalist was killed by Islamist militants

Protesters check their phones as they take part in a protest inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 21, 2019. REUTERS

Messaging app to mask identity of HK protesters

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS

YouTube faces $200m fine for privacy breaches

Filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi is escorted out by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug 29, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar jails filmmaker for criticising military

Jonas Parello-Plesner, a former Danish Foreign Ministry official who reported an apparent recruiting attempt by Chinese agents that began over LinkedIn, in Copenhagen, Nov 9, 2018. Intelligence agencies in the United States, Britain, Germany and France are sounding warnings about foreign agents — often Chinese — approaching thousands of users on LinkedIn.

How China uses LinkedIn to recruit spies abroad

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.