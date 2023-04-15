Compact galaxy's discovery shows Webb telescope's 'amazing' power

Webb looks at the universe mainly in the infrared, while Hubble has examined it primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths. Webb possesses a much bigger light-collecting area, letting it look at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble.

"JWST's (James Webb Space Telescope's) reach into the first billion years of the universe has been amazing, and has given astronomers a lot to consider and try to understand about when and how many galaxies formed," University of Minnesota astronomy professor and study co-author Patrick Kelly said.

What is being observed in the newly described galaxy, Kelly said, might be a "globular cluster" - a tightly bound collection of tens of thousands to millions of stars - in the process of forming.

This galaxy, Kelly said, is "absolutely tiny" in relative terms.

"Nonetheless, we found that it was forming about two stars each year, which is similar to the rate at which the Milky Way is forming stars," Kelly added.

The researchers examined this galaxy's chemical composition, finding, for example, an oxygen abundance much lower than typically found in present-day galaxies - and for good reason. Oxygen and other elements heavier than hydrogen and helium are forged in the thermonuclear furnaces at the interior of stars and then blown into space when stars explode at the end of their life cycles.

Because so many fewer stars had lived and died at that time in the universe, such heavier elements were more scarce.

Observing this galaxy was aided by a phenomenon called "gravitational lensing" that occurs when an immense amount of matter, like a grouping of galaxies, creates a gravitational field that distorts and magnifies light traveling from distant galaxies located behind it but in the same line of sight.

"The combined power of the James Webb Space Telescope and the galaxy's magnification due to gravitational lensing allows us to study this galaxy in detail," Williams said.