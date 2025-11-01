Home +
NASA to Kim Kardashian: We've been to the moon six times

In a new episode of Hulu's long-running family saga "The Kardashians", the show's star said she thinks the moon landing was a fiction

FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian travels on a boat, on the second day of the wedding festivities of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 01 Nov 2025, 09:57 AM

Updated : 01 Nov 2025, 09:57 AM

