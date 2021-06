The victims are a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, and two children, according to police.

Informed by locals, police found the bodies at the river's Moulvibazar point in Howaikong Union around 12 pm on Saturday, Teknaf Police OC Md Hafizur Rahman said.

“The Rohingya citizens of Myanmar drowned while crossing the river to enter Bangladesh. No signs of injury were found on their bodies,” OC Rahman said.

The bodies will be taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.