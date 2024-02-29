Gonotontro Moncho ‘attacked police to incite chaos’, says FM Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has accused the Gonotontro Moncho leaders of attempting to incite chaos in Bangladesh by attacking police in the name of protests.

Members of the alliance of opposition parties gathered outside the National Press Club on Wednesday to protest against rising living cost and irregularities plaguing the banking sector.

As they began marching towards the Secretariat, police cracked down on the protesters, according to Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Bangladesh Workers Party.

He claimed that around 50 people, including alliance coordinator Zonayed Saki, were hurt in efforts to break through police barricades.

Police said the protesters were dispersed when they tried to breach a barrier after an unauthorised gathering.