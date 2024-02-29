    বাংলা

    Gonotontro Moncho ‘attacked police to incite chaos’, says FM Hasan Mahmud

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 08:55 PM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 08:55 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has accused the Gonotontro Moncho leaders of attempting to incite chaos in Bangladesh by attacking police in the name of protests.

    Members of the alliance of opposition parties gathered outside the National Press Club on Wednesday to protest against rising living cost and irregularities plaguing the banking sector.

    As they began marching towards the Secretariat, police cracked down on the protesters, according to Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Bangladesh Workers Party.

    He claimed that around 50 people, including alliance coordinator Zonayed Saki, were hurt in efforts to break through police barricades.

    Police said the protesters were dispersed when they tried to breach a barrier after an unauthorised gathering.

    Speaking at a programme after the incident, Minister Mahmud said police barred the protesters from ‘unlawfully’ crossing the barricade beyond the permission granted to the Gonotontro Moncho.

    They disregarded the warning and caught a police officer, prompting the police to use force to regain control, he said.

    Mahmud, who is also a joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, highlighted the ‘peaceful election’ that brought the government into power.

    He mentioned that US President Joe Biden, the president of the European Commission and head of government from 78 countries congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

    He criticised the Gonotontro Moncho for ‘attempting to disrupt peace’ despite international recognition and support for the current government.

