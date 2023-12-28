    বাংলা

    EC asks govt for 1,904 more executive magistrates ahead of polls

    2,500 executive magistrates and nearly 1,000 judicial magistrates are being appointed for the election

    The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Public Administration asking for the appointment of 1,904 more executive magistrates to enforce law and order ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

    A letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman was sent to the senior secretary of the ministry on Thursday.

    Over 750 executive magistrates have already been appointed by the EC to enforce the electoral code of conduct since Nov 28. Per the EC, law enforcers will be in action starting Dec 29.

    The letter said another 1,904 executive magistrates need to be appointed for electoral duty across the 64 districts from Jan 5 to Jan 9.

    Currently, 1,162 executive magistrates are working in the eight divisions ahead of the elections. Of them, 754 have been tasked with polling duties.

    The EC is asking for 388 additional executive magistrates in the Dhaka Division, 126 in Mymensingh, 376 in Chattogram, 144 in Sylhet, 219 in Rajshahi, 186 in Barishal, 183 in Khulna and 282 in Rangpur.

    As many as 653 judicial magistrates will be serving in 300 parliamentary constituencies for five days to monitor any election-related offences.

    Another 300 judicial judges are currently working as members of Election Inquiry Committees.

    In total, 2,500 executive magistrates and nearly 1,000 judicial magistrates are being appointed for the 12th parliamentary polls.

    12th Parliamentary Election
