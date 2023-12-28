EC asks govt for 1,904 more executive magistrates ahead of polls

The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Public Administration asking for the appointment of 1,904 more executive magistrates to enforce law and order ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

A letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman was sent to the senior secretary of the ministry on Thursday.

Over 750 executive magistrates have already been appointed by the EC to enforce the electoral code of conduct since Nov 28. Per the EC, law enforcers will be in action starting Dec 29.

The letter said another 1,904 executive magistrates need to be appointed for electoral duty across the 64 districts from Jan 5 to Jan 9.