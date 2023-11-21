Awami League sticks to old plan for Jatiya Party with no signs of BNP in vote yet

The Awami League sees no need to form a Grand Alliance with the Jatiya Party to win the general election. In that case, the governing party may make concessions to the opposition in parliament - as it did in the 2014 polls.

The Awami League is not keen on reconstituting the Grand Alliance if the BNP stays away from the polls, said a member of the ruling party’s election management committee.

“From now on, the Jatiya Party will contest the election with their plough symbol, but we won’t field candidates in certain constituencies.”

Asked about the matter, Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman said: “The issue is whether the Jatiya Party intends to contest the election as part of a coalition or not."

On whether the Awami League will leave some seats to the Jatiya Party if there is a Grand Alliance or not, he said, "That possibility is still there."

The Awami League has negotiated seats with the Jatiya Party and 14-Party Alliance partners in each of the three elections since the 2008 ninth parliamentary elections.

In the ninth and 11th parliamentary elections, the party in power for 15 years took on the BNP and its allies with a Grand Alliance.

The Awami League leads an alliance with 14 parties after the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance boycotted the 10th parliamentary elections.

Even though the Jatiya Party was not part of the Awami League-led alliance, the Awami League did not field candidates in 23 constituencies where the Jatiya Party had strong contestants.

Now the main opposition in parliament, the Jatiya Party won those seats in the last two terms.

This time too, the Awami League and its 14 parties have written to the Election Commission about taking part in the election under the umbrella of an alliance.