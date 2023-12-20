Boycotting the election is fine, but why do they burn people to death? asks PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says a political party is free to decide about its participation in elections but has no right to burn people to death, denouncing the deadly arson attack on a train in Dhaka amid hartals and shutdowns by the BNP and other opposition parties.

The prime minister made the remarks at a media briefing during her visit to the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal in Sylhet to launch her election campaign for the 12th national parliamentary polls on Wednesday.

People want an election, not hartals and shutdowns, Hasina said.