Inu, Menon, Manju face tough reelection bids despite Awami League's backing

SEAT SQUABBLE AND MENON

Since the 2008 election, Menon won the Dhaka-8 seat with the Awami League’s election symbol ‘boat’.As the Awami League has chosen its own candidate for the seat this time, Menon has moved to Barishal, but amid uncertainty, he submitted nominations for Barishal-2 and Barishal-3.

On Dec 14, Menon was told initially that he would get Barishal-3 which Jatiya Patry’s Golam Kibria Tipu had won defeating Workers Party leader Sheikh Md Tipu Sultan.Later, Menon was given Barishal-2 amid a long discussion on whether the Jatiya Party leader would let it go in Barishal-3.

In 1991, Memon won the seat bagging 36,311 votes. But in 1996, the Jatiya Party’s Golam Farook Ovi sealed it.

The Awami League had nominated former MP Talukdar Md Yunus in the constituency and now he needed to withdraw.

“The local leaders and activists were cheerful as the party nominated Yunus but now they have lost the enthusiasm for election due to the change of contestant,” said Banaripara Upazila Awami League Office Secretary Imam Hossain.

For Menon, one challenge is to bring back Yunus supporters and the other is to confront Awami League leader Monirul Islam Badal, who won the ninth parliamentary polls in 2008 bagging 100,511 votes.

“To hold a participatory election, anyone can contest it. So, I am taking part in it,” Monirul said.

INU VS AWAMI LEAGUE

When the Awami League announced its nominations on Nov 26, JaSaD’s Inu was quite elated as no one from the ruling party was chosen to contest for the Kushtia-2 seat, the one he was vying for.

However, the local Awami League seemed to unite against Inu and support his opponent, an independent candidate..

The feud between the JaSaD and the Awami League in Kushtia has been evident for the past few years. Both parties confronted each other in the local elections and the feud sometimes led to clashes.

A faction of the local Awami League refused to accept Inu in the past three elections. This time the political course of the election was diverted as leaders were allowed to contest the election as independent candidates.

Mirpur Upazila Awami League leader Kamarul Arefin is running for the seat as an independent candidate and is backed by the local Awami League workers.

Kamarul announced that the Awami League leaders and activists would not ‘work for the JaSaD anymore.’

“Let the JaSaD leader run with the ‘boat’ symbol, but I’ll be there on the field as a people’s leader,” he said.

MANJU FACES OFF WITH HIS PROTÉGÉ

After joining the Jatiya Party, Anwar Hossain Manju became an MP for the first time from Pirojpur-1. He won the Pirojpur-2 seat quite smoothly in the following elections as a Jatiya Party candidate in 1991 and 1996 and as an independent candidate in 2001.

Despite being a candidate of the Awami League-led alliance, Manju continued using his party symbol ‘bicycle’ in the next elections.This time, however, the reality of the election situation pushed Manju to switch to the Awami League symbol ‘boat’.

While the Awami League candidate Kanailal Biswas withdrew from the race, Md Mohiuddin Moharaj, Pirojpur Awami League joint secretary, poses Manju a great challenge.

Mohiuddin is a former aide to Manju when the latter was a minister.The JP candidate in the municipality election in Bhandaria, Manju’s constituency, lost the poll by a large margin.

The JP was expected to win all of the local elections at that time but most of the local JP leaders threw their support behind Moharaj.