    The court will take action if Khaleda joins Dec 10 rally, says home minister

    The BNP chief is still serving her prison sentence in two graft cases, but was allowed to stay at her Gulshan home by executive order

    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 10:03 AM

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says that the court will take action if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia decides to attend her party’s rally on Dec 10.

    The former prime minister has received bail on certain conditions, Khan said in response to questions from the media at the Bangladesh Police Women Network’s Annual Training Conference 2022 on Wednesday.

    The home minister said the BNP had requested permission to hold rallies at two locations – Suhrawardy Udyan and Manik Mia Avenue.

    “Manik Mia Avenue is closed off,” the minister said. “That is for national assemblies and the national parliament. No one gets permission to use it.”

    Khan said the police commissioner gave the BNP permission to use the Suhrawardy Udyan and asked reporters to note that Awami League and Chhatra League programmes were brought forward due to the BNP event.

    “There is no question of trouble or disorder there,” he said. “Many people will be able to join the BNP rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan comfortably.”

    The government has said all along that whatever activities the BNP plans, it should conduct them peacefully, he said. “That is their political right, but they cannot create unrest and should not attempt to do so,” he said.

    The minister said he believes the BNP would be making a mistake if it attempted to create chaos. Law enforcement will not tolerate it, he said.

