The court will take action if Khaleda joins Dec 10 rally, says home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says that the court will take action if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia decides to attend her party’s rally on Dec 10.

The former prime minister has received bail on certain conditions, Khan said in response to questions from the media at the Bangladesh Police Women Network’s Annual Training Conference 2022 on Wednesday.

The home minister said the BNP had requested permission to hold rallies at two locations – Suhrawardy Udyan and Manik Mia Avenue.

“Manik Mia Avenue is closed off,” the minister said. “That is for national assemblies and the national parliament. No one gets permission to use it.”