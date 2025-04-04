Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 05, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Delivery boom draws Russians to courier jobs in search of extra cash

The country’s courier market sees a 34 percent growth in 2024, data shows

Delivery boom draws Russians to courier jobs in search of extra c
Elena Kashayedova, 37, and her civil partner Viktor Drovovoz, 31, who work full time as delivery couriers, ride their bicycles on a street in Omsk, Russia Feb 21, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 04 Apr 2025, 08:36 PM

Updated : 04 Apr 2025, 08:36 PM

Related Stories
Sahara desert was home to mysterious human lineage
Sahara desert was home to mysterious human lineage
Russians turn to courier jobs as delivery boom offers extra cash
Russians turn to courier jobs as delivery boom offers extra cash
Read More
SC Secretariat formation almost complete: CJ
SC Secretariat formation almost complete: CJ
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Lucknow spin hero Rathi obsessed with bowling: Langer
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Dengue: 1 dies after 47 days
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks: Russia
Read More
Opinion

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember

Tim Reid, Reuters

What is Musk's DOGE?
What is Musk's DOGE?
Read More