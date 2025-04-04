Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, but repeated Israeli strikes on military facilities there are eroding the new government's ability to deter threats from enemies, including Islamic State, Turkey'sforeign minister told Reuters on Friday.

In an interview on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Hakan Fidan said Israel's actions were fuelling regional instability by targeting Syria, where the government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa is a close ally of Turkey.

"We don't want to see any confrontation with Israel in Syria because Syria belongs to Syrians," Fidan said, adding that Syrians alone should decide their country's security.

NATO member Turkey has fiercely criticised Israel over its attacks on Gaza since 2023, saying they amount to a genocide against the Palestinians, and has applied to join a case at the World Court against Israel while also halting all trade.

Israel denies the genocide accusations.

The animosity between the regional powers has spilled over into Syria, with Israeli forces striking Syria for weeks since a new administration took control in Damascus. Turkey has called the Israeli strikes an encroachment on Syrian territory, while Israel has said it would not allow any hostile forces in Syria.

In this "transition period", Fidan said, Turkey does not want to see Islamic State (ISIS) or the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group take advantage of "the absence of the regular forces, some absence of military capabilities" in Syria.

"Unfortunately Israel is taking out, one by one, all these capabilities that a new state can use against ISIS and other terrorist attacks and threats," he said.

"What Israel is doing in Syria is not only threatening the security of Syria, but also is paving the way for future instability of the region".

However, if the new administration in Damascus wants to have "certain understandings" with Israel, which like Turkey is a neighbour of Syria, then that is their own business, he added.

Turkey has emerged as one of the main foreign allies of Syria's new Islamist government. Ankara hadfor years backedthe rebels who now make up the bulk of the new government as they fought to topple former President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey has vowed to help rebuild Syria, from infrastructure to state institutions, and provided it with political support in international platforms. It has called for the full lifting of Western sanctions on Syria for reconstruction efforts to start, while welcoming the formation of a transitional government.

TIES WITH US

On Friday, Fidan, who held talks last week with US officials in Washington, said that he understood the administration of US President Donald Trump was reviewing its policy regarding Syria and the sanctions imposed on it.

"They are... reviewing the Syrian file (and) understand that there is a need to make a change on sanctions policy because that was introduced for a different regime and different threat assessment," Fidan said.

"Now we have a new Syria. I think that new Syria requires a different approach," he said, adding that Ankara had been conveying its views on the matter to its Western allies.

While eyeing warmer ties with Washington under Trump and backing its initiative to end the Ukraine war, Turkey has also opposed some of the new administration's Middle East policies, including a plan to take over the Gaza Strip and turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East".

Fidan pointed to Trump's "problem-solving techniques" as a way of resolving lingering disputes between the two NATO allies, especially US sanctions on Turkey's defence industry, and added he was hopeful a solution could be found.

He said any possible peace deal brokered by the US between Kyiv and Moscow would be "difficult to digest", but still better than more death and destruction, and added a deterrence factor was needed to ensure the war did not restart.

Asked about Trump's threats of US military strikes against Iran, Fidan said diplomacy was needed to resolve the dispute and that Ankara did not want to see any attack taking place against its neighbour Iran.