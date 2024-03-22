Bangladesh politics heats up over India’s position 2 and a half months after election

Bangladesh's politics has heated up over India’s stance on the last general election in January with a section of people calling for a boycott of Indian products.

The BNP has expressed solidarity with the campaign to boycott those products, a move the Awami League says aims to destabilise the market.

India’s position on the election went against people’s expectations, which led Bangladeshis to launch the boycott campaign, BNP leader Zainul Abedin Farroque said while speaking to the media after paying respects to party founder Ziaur Rahman at his grave in Dhaka on Friday.

Farroque, a member of Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s Advisory Council, noted India’s support of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War from Pakistan, and said the party still considers India as a friend.

“But it can’t be that there will be democracy in one country and no democracy in the other,” he remarked.