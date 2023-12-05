Awami League has opponents in all parliamentary seats despite BNP’s boycott

In wanting to avoid getting elected unopposed, the Awami League asked its leaders to file nomination papers even if they failed to secure a party ticket to contest the general election.

The tactic appears to have worked to some extent as the ruling party candidates, unlike the 2014 polls when more than half of the nominees were elected unopposed, have rivals in all seats.

Sherpur-2 has the lowest number of two candidates while 20 other seats have three nominees each. The highest number of 13 candidates are fighting for four other constituencies each.