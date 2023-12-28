Hasina says elections can be participatory without BNP if voters come to vote

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the Jan 7 parliamentary elections can still be participatory despite the boycotts by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
Labelling the BNP a ‘criminal party’ and the Jamaat a ‘war criminal party,’ the Awami League chief said, “The elections will be participatory if the people take part and voters turn up.
“It is the participation of voters that determines whether an election is participatory; and that is the exact thing we want.”
Hasina made these remarks while joining campaign events in Sherpur, Jamalpur, Kishoreganj, Chandpur and Bandarban virtually from the Awami League’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Thursday.
She also said Bangladesh has only developed due to the Awami League government’s rule since 2008.
Referring to the BNP’s boycott, Hasina said the opposition party does not believe in elections.
“The people will not benefit from them. They cannot give anything without corruption. This is why we have opened the contests to everyone.
“I will request everyone to maintain a peaceful environment.”
The head of government also said that the BNP was involved in several bombings, arson attacks, corruption, looting, and money laundering acts when it came to power in 2001.
“This is why the people rejected them in the 2008 elections. But the fires were set again in 2013 and 2014.
“Five hundred polling stations, 70 government offices, 3,225 cars, 25 ferries, railways and buses were set on fire,” she added.
Saying that the BNP is repeating their heinous crimes of 2013 and 2014, she condemned the opposition party for their alleged part in the recent arson attacks on railways.
“The way they burnt the mother and her child to death cannot be tolerated.”
During the rally, Hasina also pointed out that the quality of life of the people of Bangladesh has improved significantly.
“May the child born today have a better, more beautiful life. Our plan is to keep that goal in mind,” she said.
The Awami League chief also urged her party leaders to follow the election manifesto and seek votes from the people.
The candidates for Sherpur, Jamalpur, Chandpur and Bandarban were also introduced at the meeting.