DMP chief inspects security ahead of election date announcement

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman has conducted an inspection of the security measures in place at the Election Commission ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the 12th national parliamentary elections.

“I came to inspect the overall security in place,” said Rahman, who holds the post of additional IGP, following his visit to the EC’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police will do all that is necessary to ensure security."