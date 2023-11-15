DMP chief inspects security ahead of election date announcement

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman has conducted an inspection of the security measures in place at the Election Commission ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the 12th national parliamentary elections.
“I came to inspect the overall security in place,” said Rahman, who holds the post of additional IGP, following his visit to the EC’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Wednesday afternoon.
“Police will do all that is necessary to ensure security."
“Police are doing all that is necessary - setting up security checkpoints, conducting security searches, and taking special security measures for important buildings and structures – to ensure the security of the Election Commission, other agencies, and the residents of the city,” he said.
The DMP chief said that certain groups were stirring unrest in the name of a political movement.
“If a political movement follows the law, they will be provided with security. If they attempt to create unrest and disturb the peace, the police will take strict action.”
The Kazi Habibul Awal-led EC is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming general election at 7 pm on Wednesday.
Security has been stepped up near the EC’s headquarters in preparation for protests and blockade programmes.
The four election commissioners arrived at the building in the morning, while Chief Election Commissioner Awal arrived in the afternoon. The security protecting the CEC was strengthened.