Awami League says it spent Tk 27.7m on Jan 7 election

The Awami League has spent around Tk 27.7 million on the campaigns of more than 250 candidates in the 12th parliamentary election, including posters and rallies.
The ruling party submitted the account of its expenditures to the Election Commission on Monday, nearly three months after the Jan 7 election.
The party was allowed to spend Tk 45 million in line with the Representation of the People Order.
It showed an expenditure of Tk 10.5 million in the 11th parliamentary election in 2018.
A delegation led by Awami League Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah went to the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon and handed the accounts to EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.
Party Treasurer HN Ashiqur Rahman said they did not spend much because the candidates spent on their own.
The Awami League nominated candidates for 266 seats in the election
A few days ago, the Election Commission urged the parties to give an account of their election expenses, reminding them of a 90-day deadline.
Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said the election expenditure will be included in their annual audit report.