Awami League says it spent Tk 27.7m on Jan 7 election

The Awami League has spent around Tk 27.7 million on the campaigns of more than 250 candidates in the 12th parliamentary election, including posters and rallies.

The ruling party submitted the account of its expenditures to the Election Commission on Monday, nearly three months after the Jan 7 election.

The party was allowed to spend Tk 45 million in line with the Representation of the People Order.

It showed an expenditure of Tk 10.5 million in the 11th parliamentary election in 2018.