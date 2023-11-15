CEC Awal to announce election schedule in televised speech Wednesday evening

The Election Commission will announce the date and details of the 12th general election on Wednesday evening.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will announce the schedule in a televised speech at 7 pm Wednesday, according to Md Jahangir Alam, spokesperson for the commission.

The countdown to the election already began on Nov 1 with regulations stipulating a Jan 29 deadline.

The schedule will come amid a blockade of BNP and its allies that demand the resignation of the government and the appointment of a non-partisan caretaker government.