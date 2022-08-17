Hasina tears into AL leaders for not speaking out after Bangabandhu’s assassination

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lashed out at the Awami League leaders who remained silent after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the massacre of his family in 1975.

In a discussion organised by the ruling party marking the Aug 15 National Mourning Day on Tuesday, Hasina, Bangabandhu’s daughter, said: “The bodies lay at Dhanmondi 32. Wasn’t there a single person who could muster courage and speak out. Now I hear slogans that ‘Bangabandhu, we are always with you'!”

She said the founding father was buried with a piece of cloth from relief materials he kept for the poor while the other members of the family did not get a proper funeral.