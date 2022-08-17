Hasina tears into AL leaders for not speaking out after Bangabandhu’s assassination

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lashed out at the Awami League leaders who remained silent after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the massacre of his family in 1975.
In a discussion organised by the ruling party marking the Aug 15 National Mourning Day on Tuesday, Hasina, Bangabandhu’s daughter, said: “The bodies lay at Dhanmondi 32. Wasn’t there a single person who could muster courage and speak out. Now I hear slogans that ‘Bangabandhu, we are always with you'!”
She said the founding father was buried with a piece of cloth from relief materials he kept for the poor while the other members of the family did not get a proper funeral.
“The killers declared Bangladesh an Islamic state after the assassination of Bangabandhu, and yet they did not follow the rituals of Islam while burying my family members.”
“I have another question. Many leaders of the time are still here. The Father of the Nation called many of them. What did they do?”
“The Father of the Nation freed the country only to make its people smile. Now I am working to make his dream come true. This will be the real revenge for his killing.”
Hasina was again critical of military rulers Gen Ziaur Rahman and Gen HM Ershad and BNP chief Khaleda Zia for sheltering the killers of the independence hero and rewarding them with jobs in foreign missions and political parties, and membership of parliament.
“How will they deny that they were not involved in the conspiracy to kill Bangabandhu?” she asked.
The prime minister slated the US and Canada for sheltering Bangabandhu’s self-proclaimed murderers Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury.
“They impose sanctions on us, raising questions related to human rights. Where is the human right in sheltering murderers? And the people, who shelter the killers of my parents and their children, lecture us on human rights,” she said, with bitter sarcasm and anger.