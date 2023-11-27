Shakib's venture into politics draws mixed reactions from Magura leaders

The Awami League’s pick for the Magura-1 constituency in the Jan 7 parliamentary elections, cricket superstar Shakib Al Hasan, has triggered intense debates, especially in the locality.

Since the announcement on Sunday, fans and leaders of the ruling party have gathered outside his home in Magura to show support.

But not everyone is impressed.

Some local leaders and activists in Magura expressed mixed reactions to his nomination prior to the elections.