Pakistan's Imran Khan formally named in 'abetting' lawyer's drive-by murder

Pakistani police on Wednesday formally named former prime minister Imran Khan in connection with the murder by unknown gunmen of a lawyer seeking sedition proceedings against him.

Police registered an "abetment to murder" case against former cricket hero Khan, 70, who faces dozens of charges since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April last year.

Khan, who has not been charged in connection with the lawyer's murder, has dismissed all the cases against him as concocted by his opponents.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's information secretary, Rauf Hasan, did not respond to a request for comment.