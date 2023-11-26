As Bangladesh gears up for election, where do religious parties stand?

Regardless of the turnout in religious events, support for Islamic-minded parties at the ballot box has traditionally been weak in Bangladesh. Nevertheless, their influence tends to grow during election seasons.

As the 12th national election approaches, the BNP remains steadfast in its stance to boycott the polls unless a caretaker government is installed. Former allies of its disbanded alliance and some like-minded groups are also following suit.

The emergence of new parties has added an intriguing layer to the political arena ahead of the election, sparking widespread discussions. The recent meeting between leaders of nine Islamic groups and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought a fresh perspective to the discourse.

While some of these nine parties have been closely aligned with the Awami League in recent years, the majority have been engaged in anti-Awami League politics.

Should these parties choose to participate in the polls, the number of parties involved in the election will increase. However, doubts linger about whether the competition will intensify.

Past election results indicate that these parties have generally received minimal votes, with some candidates succeeding primarily through alliances with major parties.

An analysis of the results of the ninth, 10th, and 11th parliamentary elections reveals that among religious parties, the Bangladesh Muslim League received the least votes at 228, while the Islamic Andolan secured the highest with 650,000 votes.

Tarikat Federation and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam bagged almost 250,000 votes, but their support was derived from alliances with the Awami League and the BNP, respectively.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, hitherto the country's strongest religiously oriented political party, had amassed more than 3.2 million votes, but the group now faces significant hurdles as its registration has been cancelled. Despite heavy criticism from various quarters, its longtime ally, the BNP, continues its association with the Jamaat due to its substantial voter base.

However, the Jamaat's prospects of participating in the upcoming elections using its own symbol are next to none. In the last national election, the Islamist outfit's leaders contested the polls under the BNP's 'paddy sheaf' electoral symbol.

“When it comes to election time, the value of smaller parties increases. Even if they don't participate in the polls, everyone tries to form alliances. It makes the election appear participatory,” said Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of the National Election Monitoring Council.

Out of the 44 registered parties, the BNP and like-minded parties have announced their decision not to participate in the polls, he noted.

"This time, the situation is different. Everyone is advocating for inclusive elections. In this case, the greater the number of participating parties, the more credible the elections will appear."

“An essential element of credible elections is party participation. Efforts are focused on getting influential figures on board even if parties cannot be drawn to the polls.”

In the schedule for the Jan 7 national polls, the deadline for submission of nomination papers has been set for Nov 30. Parties must decide on contesting the polls by then.

Among the 44 registered parties, 14 are religiously oriented. Some align with the Awami League, some with the BNP, and a few operate independently. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Muslim League, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, and Khelafat Majlish are contemplating their participation in the elections.

While some parties have indicated their intent to participate, others remain adamant about abstaining.

WHERE DO THE PARTIES STAND?

Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam have opted out of the electoral contest.

Shahidul Islam Kabir, a spokesperson for the Islami Andolan, which has been a focal point among religious parties in recent years, said, "Our leader has announced our intention to participate in the polls under a non-partisan government. There's nothing more to add.

"The Islami Andolan engages in the politics of piety. We do not align with the Awami League or the BNP."

There is also a distinction between the demands of the Islami Andolan and those who refuse to participate in the polls under the incumbent Awami League government. The party is not only calling for the implementation of a caretaker government system, but the reconstitution of the Election Commission.