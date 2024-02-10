Imran Khan supporters 'here to stay' as young Pakistanis turn out to vote

Below huge wall-mounted photos of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naila Khan Marwat cheered with scores of young volunteers on election night whenever counts on TV channels suggested their candidate was in the lead.

Then she returned to her laptop to collect complaints of alleged electoral rules violations from candidates, compiled with 50 other young women to give to party lawyers launching legal challenges.

Marwat, 26, worked until the early hours of Friday at the party headquarters in Pakistan’s capital, tracking the results closely, a more confusing task than usual after former cricket hero Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters were barred from running as PTI candidates and using the cricket bat party symbol. They had to run as independents.

“We have memorised all of the symbols and all the names of our candidates," said Marwat, a law student. "We know every candidate and every symbol."

Pakistan voted on Thursday in a critical general election as it struggles to recover from an economic crisis and battles militant violence in a deeply polarised political environment.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif declared victory on Friday, saying his party has emerged as the largest and would talk to other groups to form a coalition government.

Final results were unclear due to an unusual counting delay, but independents, most backed by PTI, accounted for the biggest group with 92 of the 225 seats counted by 1600 GMT, doing much better than expected and taking many by surprise.

Khan was ousted from power in 2022, jailed in August and has received multi-year bans from taking part in politics over a series of corruption and criminal charges.

PTI’s strong showing suggests a possible protest element spurring turnout and the enduring resilience of Khan’s support, analysts said. If the independents cannot form a government on their own, their large number could make Pakistan more unstable, they fear.