Tensions brew as Chhatra Dal activists lock DU gates during blockade

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, locked various gates of Dhaka University and displayed banners and posters on the campus during a fresh 48-hour blockade announced by the opposition group.

On Sunday, the first day of the blockade, they placed padlocks on nine DU gates, including the historic Curzon Hall. The university staff subsequently removed all the padlocks.

Some of the banners and posters put up by Chhatra Dal read: 'State renovation in progress, apologies for any inconvenience' and 'May the blockade to save the nation succeed'.